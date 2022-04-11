Short Round Actor Ke Huy Quan Would 'Absolutely' Return For More Indiana Jones Movies

For someone who wasn't particularly interested in acting from the beginning and basically fell into the business, Quan has really cemented himself as a cinematic great with his small filmography over the years. His first movie was the "Indiana Jones" sequel, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," and he totally stole the show in it. He was only part of one "Indiana Jones" film — but he maintains that it was not just a career highlight, but a life highlight.

The actor explained during a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live":

"Steven [Spielberg] came out, saw how uncomfortable I was, gave me the biggest hug, the warmest smile, and says, 'Ke, I want you to come back the next day but wear something comfortable.' And I went back the next day, I walked in the room, and there was Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Harrison Ford. And we spent an entire afternoon together, and three weeks later I was on a flight to Sri Lanka, and it was the best adventures of my life."

He quickly went on to star alongside Sean Bean, Josh Brolin, and other prolific child and teen actors in the 1985 classic "The Goonies," which, along with his Indy turn, remains his most iconic acting moment to date. During the AMA, he even revealed he still keeps in contact with one particular cast member. Get ready to have your heart warmed. "​​Jeff Cohen, aka Chunk, is my good friend. He is also my entertainment attorney," Quan told a fan during the Reddit event. "My producer told me he never thought he would have to speak with Chunk to get Data to be in his movie. So funny."

Since his early days in the industry, Quan has had a resurgence and is now taking our hearts by storm once again in Daniels' magical new multiverse masterpiece "Everything Everywhere All At Once." He is an absolute powerhouse in this movie, bouncing from funny to sweet to smolderingly aloof to wildly intelligent with an ease that mirrors his childhood performances yet gives way to a wise air beyond his years. Like I said, the actor's filmography proves that good performers will always find a place to shine, no matter how many credits they have under their belt.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is in theaters now.