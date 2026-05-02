I've Been Reading The Narnia Books For 25 Years. Here's What The Movies Get Wrong

I'll be honest: "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" is a really good adaptation. There are a few nitpicky things that a fan of the books can pick on, but I'm a glass-half-full kind of guy, and I'm aware that any jump from page to screen is going to come with a little change. Overall, the movie is good, and it follows the book closely. Unfortunately, that isn't true for the two films that follow. These progressively wander further from Lewis' narrative — and a lot of the change is driven by drama.

The melodramatic chinks in the armor start in the first film. The bombing of London, for instance, is only mentioned in the books. In the movies, it's the opening scene, and Edmund (Skandar Keynes) and Peter (William Moseley) are almost killed. The dramatic scene where the four Pevensies are being chased by wolves on cracking river ice was also invented for the movie.

"Prince Caspian's" penchant for over-the-top storytelling is worse. We get completely new storylines around a supposed romance between Susan (Anna Popplewell) and Caspian (Ben Barnes), and the wild attack on King Miraz's (Sergio Catellitto) castle is added in for some extracurricular battlefield flair.

Things really go south in "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader," where the original book story — which plays out a lot like a positive, adventurous version of the Odyssey — is completely reorganized, culminating in a confusing ending with a sea serpent and some kind of sentient darkness. I'm not surprised that this is where things bottomed out. By the time the credits for "Dawn Treader" roll, the movies are so far afield that any book fan feels lost (and maybe a little betrayed) — and anyone without that knowledge is just confused.