Disney's Ultra-Violent Punisher Special Raises One Big Question About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is back in "The Punisher: One Last Kill," the latest "Special Presentation" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (read our review here). Rather than give The Punisher his own officially sanctioned MCU show (the previous "Punisher" series on Netflix doesn't count for reasons too complicated to get into here, but this new special does fix a big issue with that show), the powers-that-be first brought Bernthal's violent vigilante into Season 1 of "Daredevil: Born Again" and then gave him his own one-off special before he leaps to the big screen in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

"One Last Kill" is surprisingly self-contained for an MCU title; I confess I haven't watched any of "Daredevil: Born Again," but didn't feel lost when watching "One Last Kill." That's probably because The Punisher isn't exactly a complicated character. If you know his basic backstory — criminals murdered his family, so he's devoted his life to murdering criminals — you're pretty much good to go.

However, with Frank set to team up with Tom Holland's Spidey in "Brand New Day," I was expecting some sort of tease for that film tucked away somewhere in "One Last Kill." But that didn't happen (which might catch some Marvel fans off guard). Ultimately, I came away from the 51-minute special with one question on my mind: How the hell are they going to have this ultra-violent lunatic team up with Tom Holland's goofy, comical webslinger?