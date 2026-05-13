Why The Punisher: One Last Kill's Ending Could Catch Marvel Fans Off Guard

One batch, two batch, penny and spoilers. Read on only after watching "The Punisher: One Last Kill."

Forget about the impending arrival of Robert Downey, Jr.'s Doctor Doom or the wacky changes occurring in the body of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" — real ones know that the biggest talking point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe revolves around the whereabouts of one Frank Castle. Star Jon Bernthal makes his highly-anticipated return in "The Punisher: One Last Kill" and, lucky for us, answers the question of where the heck he's gotten to during the events of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2. Sure, we probably could've guessed that it had something to do with him embarking on a dark night of the soul and laying waste to a small army of criminals. But that's not quite as fun as seeing it for ourselves.

So, with Marvel's "Special Presentation" now in the rearview mirror, surely we know exactly how the Punisher will next appear in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ... right? Wrong! In a bit of a twist, director Reinaldo Marcus Green instead keeps the focus squarely on our deeply-traumatized vigilante in his own little corner of New York City, far from the drama swirling around the Mayor's office in "Born Again" or the Wall-Crawler and his web-swinging antics in the heart of Manhattan. It's both a commendable choice amid a franchise so obsessed with crossovers and intermedia Easter eggs setting up the next big thing, and a slightly puzzling one considering how soon "Brand New Day" will be upon us.

Still, that doesn't mean this special is completely disposable. Those itching for more Punisher action get plenty of that and then some. At the very least, however, the ending helps fill in the blanks ... to an extent.