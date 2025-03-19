Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 Reintroduces The Punisher As The MCU's Most Unlikely Therapist

This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 episode 4

The January 2025 trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again" confirmed that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal, who's set to reprise the role again in a one-off MCU Punisher special) would be featured on the show, complete with a new, scruffier look. "Born Again" episode 4 finally introduces the character into the series, and it's soon evident that he's as intense as he's ever been. Frank seems to have been lying low for a while when Matt "not Daredevil at the moment" Murdock (Charlie Cox) shows up to confront him over the death of Hector "White Tiger" Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), who was shot in the previous episode by a mysterious assailant wearing a Punisher-style uniform and using custom ammunition marked with a skull logo. Frank handwaves this as the work of a fanboy, and makes a point of delivering a hefty dose of growling machismo as he scoffs at Matt's preoccupation with feelings.

It's easy to see the Punisher as a fairly straightforward guy, but Frank has his layers — and on this particular occasion, he's clearly projecting more than a bit. Almost immediately after dismissing Matt's softness, Frank goes on to give him a long talk that he probably means to be (or at least intentionally masks as) a gruff "deal with it" monologue. But, amazingly enough, it ends up coming across like a therapy session where he helps Matt grasp the reality of his situation.