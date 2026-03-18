Spider-Man: Brand New Day Might Flip The Story Of One Of The Best Superhero Movies Ever

Deciding which "Spider-Man" movie is the best is subjective, but director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" is always in the conversation. Heck, "Spider-Man 2" might be the best superhero movie of all time, but that's another debate for a brand new day. The reality is that the sophomore entry in Raimi's "Spider-Man" film trilogy still looms large over all cinema centered around everyone's friendly neighborhood superhero — but can "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" break out of its shadow?

The trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" reveals that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is going through changes. It all begins when he develops organic web-shooters, seemingly stemming from his DNA mutating, leading to him becoming more arachnid-like. As Keith David's narrator notes, "Spiders have three life cycles. When between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats. And for those spiders who make it through, it amounts to a kind of rebirth."

This implies that Peter's super-powers and abilities are changing ... for better or worse, who knows? In fact, that looks to be the main conflict of the movie. It could also be the key to "Brand New Day" truly standing apart from "Spider-Man 2," a film in which Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker begins to lose his special abilities — as opposed to gaining new ones the way Holland's web-slinger does in his new outing.