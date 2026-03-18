Spider-Man: Brand New Day Might Flip The Story Of One Of The Best Superhero Movies Ever
Deciding which "Spider-Man" movie is the best is subjective, but director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" is always in the conversation. Heck, "Spider-Man 2" might be the best superhero movie of all time, but that's another debate for a brand new day. The reality is that the sophomore entry in Raimi's "Spider-Man" film trilogy still looms large over all cinema centered around everyone's friendly neighborhood superhero — but can "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" break out of its shadow?
The trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" reveals that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is going through changes. It all begins when he develops organic web-shooters, seemingly stemming from his DNA mutating, leading to him becoming more arachnid-like. As Keith David's narrator notes, "Spiders have three life cycles. When between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats. And for those spiders who make it through, it amounts to a kind of rebirth."
This implies that Peter's super-powers and abilities are changing ... for better or worse, who knows? In fact, that looks to be the main conflict of the movie. It could also be the key to "Brand New Day" truly standing apart from "Spider-Man 2," a film in which Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker begins to lose his special abilities — as opposed to gaining new ones the way Holland's web-slinger does in his new outing.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day subverts a major subplot from Spider-Man 2
One of the main subplots in "Spider-Man 2" centers around Peter Parker losing his powers. It even causes him to fall onto an alleyway dumpster, which can be interpreted as a (very literal) metaphor for him feeling down in the dumps. His inability to perform his Spider-Manning stems from stress and a lack of belief in himself, so Peter's abilities are tied to deeper, existential concerns.
Moreover, "Spider-Man 2," as a whole, is a film about Peter trying to find his inner superhero again, which is the opposite of what "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" appears to be going for. Rather, based on its trailer, the film seems to be about Spider-Man losing touch with his inner Peter Parker due to the fact that his friends and loved ones don't remember who he is following the mind-erasing events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." With no one to keep him grounded, being Spider-Man is the only thing Peter has to focus on.
Both movies explore the idea of Spider-Man's powers being reflective of the hero's existential woes, but "Brand New Day" is seemingly examining this from a completely different angle than Sam Raimi's film does. That's interesting, as it could result in Spider-Man transforming into an actual spider. No, seriously!
Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduce Man-Spider?
It remains to be seen how far "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is willing to go with the arachnid metamorphosis teased in its trailer. The footage certainly hints at a full-blown transformation, notably when Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) mentions Peter Parker's mutating DNA. Could the Hulk's human half be alluding to the arrival of Man-Spider? Don't rule it out just yet.
Man-Spider debuted in "Marvel Fanfare" #2, but most folks probably remember him from "Spider-Man: The Animated Series." As the story goes, Spider-Man gaining his powers was merely the first step in a process that leads to him becoming a literal humanoid arachnid. As such, Man-Spider could be the "rebirth" hinted at in the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer.
Turning Spider-Man into a literal creature is, frankly, a great idea. After all, the movie is about Peter losing touch with his grounded human side as a result of him having no friends or romance in his life. Having him become a humanoid spider truly reflects this notion. What's more, it sounds similar to the plot of Tobe Hooper's unproduced 1980s "Spider-Man" horror movie for Canon Films, so it's wild to think such an idea could make its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
All shall be revealed when "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.