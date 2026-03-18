Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Teams Tom Holland Up With The Punisher And Hulk

Tom Holland recently took to social media and revealed that the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer would be released in several parts. This began on March 17 with a clip showing Holland's eponymous superhero swinging through the city carrying a civilian — a visual that's very reminiscent of the cover of Marvel's "Amazing Fantasy" #15. There has been plenty of hype for Spidey's return to Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and we are happy to report the full trailer for "Brand New Day" is finally upon us.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" takes place four years after the events of the previous movie, which saw Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) erase everyone's minds so they'd forget about our hero. Spidey's loved ones no longer remember that he exists, but a hero's work never stops, as he must protect New York City from dastardly villains.

Marvel's 2025 box office returns suggests the MCU has fallen from grace, but "Spider-Man" movies tend to do some serious numbers. The previous film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," grossed almost $2 billion worldwide, so here's hoping that "Brand New Day" continues that trend. Watch the trailer above.