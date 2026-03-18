Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Teams Tom Holland Up With The Punisher And Hulk
Tom Holland recently took to social media and revealed that the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer would be released in several parts. This began on March 17 with a clip showing Holland's eponymous superhero swinging through the city carrying a civilian — a visual that's very reminiscent of the cover of Marvel's "Amazing Fantasy" #15. There has been plenty of hype for Spidey's return to Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and we are happy to report the full trailer for "Brand New Day" is finally upon us.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" takes place four years after the events of the previous movie, which saw Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) erase everyone's minds so they'd forget about our hero. Spidey's loved ones no longer remember that he exists, but a hero's work never stops, as he must protect New York City from dastardly villains.
Marvel's 2025 box office returns suggests the MCU has fallen from grace, but "Spider-Man" movies tend to do some serious numbers. The previous film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," grossed almost $2 billion worldwide, so here's hoping that "Brand New Day" continues that trend. Watch the trailer above.
There's a lot going on in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Hoo-boy, there's a lot going on here! Obviously, no one remembers who the heck Peter Parker is now (thanks to the events of "No Way Home"), which means Tom Holland's Peter has to mope around watching MJ (Zendaya) seemingly move on without him. But he's not completely alone! As this trailer establishes pretty quickly, Spidey and Frank "The Punisher" Castle, played by Jon Bernthal, are pals. Or at least ... acquainted (Peter calls him "Frank" so they're at least on a first-name basis).
The Punisher isn't the only Marvel player turning up. At one point in the trailer, Peter goes to a college classroom to talk to none other than Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo. Banner sadly doesn't recognize who Peter is, of course, but that might change.
Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Peter is undergoing some sort of strange physical change. A metamorphosis, if you will. And the metamorphosis is described by an off-screen character who is clearly played by legendary character actor and "The Thing" star Keith David (!), because he has a very distinct voice that you can immediately pick up on. Who is he playing? What's his deal? Why is he so cool? We'll find out when "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.