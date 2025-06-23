How Keith David Felt About John Carpenter's The Thing Ending

John Carpenter's 1982 horror film "The Thing" was truly ahead of its time, bombing at the box office when it went head-to-head with the far more optimistic alien movie "E.T.", alienating audiences who couldn't handle its suffocating depiction of paranoia among the ranks of an Antarctic research station. Now, forty years later, "The Thing" is recognized not just as one of John Carpenter's best films, but as one of the best horror movies of all time, period.

While the consensus has turned on "The Thing," there is still one thing that no one can agree on: does the Thing survive at the end of the film? In its daring final sequence, Kurt Russell's MacReady burns down the station in a desperate attempt to put the Thing on ice so that it can't infect the whole planet. As he sits down in the smoldering ruins of the station, Keith David's Childs approaches, having disappeared before the climactic showdown. MacReady and Childs eye each other cautiously, neither trusting the other is actually human, but both are too tired and worn down to do anything about it.

It's a bracing and bleak ending that willfully denies giving the audience any feeling of catharsis they might have been hoping for after the previous 100 minutes of dread and terror, leaving the audience with more questions than answers. Is Childs the Thing? Is MacReady actually the Thing? Are neither of them the Thing and they're doomed to die in the cold, distrusting one another? If you polled a million fans about what this ending means, you'd get a million different answers.

Even Keith David, who was right there in the snow with Carpenter and Kurt Russell at the end of "The Thing," is still reflecting over its ending, and what it means not just for the "The Thing," but film history writ large.