The Punisher: One Last Kill Review: Marvel's Violent Special Has Lots Of Style, But Not Much Else

When star Jon Bernthal first arrived on the scene as the guns-blazing vigilante Frank Castle in Season 2 of Netflix's semi-canonical "Daredevil" series, fans were quick to pick up on an obvious truth. After striking gold the first time, under no circumstances do you then go on to waste a casting as perfect as this one. The studio avoided doing just that, having him reprise his role in the revival series "Daredevil: Born Again" and officially bring the Punisher into the MCU fold. But just when it seemed like Season 2 provided another ideal opportunity to drag him back into the action, Marvel pivoted to a different tried-and-true approach instead: the one-off "Special Presentation."

It's a curious choice that, to its credit, has resulted in some of the coolest and most experimental efforts in the entire MCU. Both "The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special" and the black-and-white "Werewolf by Night" gave storytellers the chance to flex their muscles, expand beyond our preconceptions of what this franchise "ought" to be, and deliver something we've never seen from this superhero sandbox before. For those of us tired by the constraints of four-quadrant blockbusters and who paled at the thought of devoting eight hours to middling streaming TV, this was the best possible middle ground.

On the surface, "The Punisher: One Last Kill" lives up to that hype as a gory, standalone, and dark rumination on the tortured man underneath that skull symbol. The only problem is, well, there's nothing beyond that surface. Neither long enough to tell us anything we didn't know about the antihero, nor interesting enough to merit this brief detour, this special ends up the exact opposite of its title character: inessential, forgettable, and, at worst, a cautionary tale of superhero stories that are never allowed to end.