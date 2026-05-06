10 Years Ago, Captain America: Civil War Changed The MCU Forever (While Also Dooming It)

It's May 6, 2026, as I write this. "Captain America: Civil War" came out 10 years ago. I feel old. I remember the awe of watching "Iron Man" in a lawn chair at a drive-in in Upstate New York as a high school graduate. I also snuck away from my four kids and wife last summer to watch "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" on opening weekend. I've seen it all unfold in real time, and there's one movie I keep going back to as the crux of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline: "Captain America: Civil War."

I didn't always think that. I used to think Steve Rogers' third film was little more than top-notch MCU eye candy. Just a cash grab designed to look fun on screen. In contrast, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was (and is still) my favorite MCU film — and I'm not alone in ranking that Marvel movie so high. It's focused, reined in, and fantastically confident from beginning to end. When "Civil War" followed, I was kind of disappointed. I felt like we'd traded in an intentional narrative for a sprawling ensemble story that, for all intents and purposes, was "Avengers: 2.5." On the surface, it was an over-the-top smorgasbord of heroes fighting each other. Fun. Okay, can we get back to the meat and potatoes, please?

But I keep going back to this one, and over time, I've done a complete 180. Folks, this isn't just more important than action hero fluff. It is the chokepoint. It's the bottleneck. It's the nexus of the entire MCU experience. Everything builds up to this movie, and afterward, everything flows out from it ... for better or for worse, given the dire straits that the franchise at large currently finds itself in.