10 Years Ago, Captain America: Civil War Changed The MCU Forever (While Also Dooming It)
It's May 6, 2026, as I write this. "Captain America: Civil War" came out 10 years ago. I feel old. I remember the awe of watching "Iron Man" in a lawn chair at a drive-in in Upstate New York as a high school graduate. I also snuck away from my four kids and wife last summer to watch "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" on opening weekend. I've seen it all unfold in real time, and there's one movie I keep going back to as the crux of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline: "Captain America: Civil War."
I didn't always think that. I used to think Steve Rogers' third film was little more than top-notch MCU eye candy. Just a cash grab designed to look fun on screen. In contrast, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was (and is still) my favorite MCU film — and I'm not alone in ranking that Marvel movie so high. It's focused, reined in, and fantastically confident from beginning to end. When "Civil War" followed, I was kind of disappointed. I felt like we'd traded in an intentional narrative for a sprawling ensemble story that, for all intents and purposes, was "Avengers: 2.5." On the surface, it was an over-the-top smorgasbord of heroes fighting each other. Fun. Okay, can we get back to the meat and potatoes, please?
But I keep going back to this one, and over time, I've done a complete 180. Folks, this isn't just more important than action hero fluff. It is the chokepoint. It's the bottleneck. It's the nexus of the entire MCU experience. Everything builds up to this movie, and afterward, everything flows out from it ... for better or for worse, given the dire straits that the franchise at large currently finds itself in.
The steady build before Captain America: Civil War
Before "Captain America: Civil War," the MCU was steady and predictable. Phase One introduced major characters, including the original six Avengers, and brought them together in their first titular crossover film. Phase Two then expanded storylines and brought in some new faces, like Ant-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy. It was bigger, interconnected, and clearly building toward something, but apart from the two "Avengers" movies, everything felt more like it was sharing a universe, not actively intertwined. We knew Thanos was coming, but he was still barely noticeable to casual fans.
Then, Phase Three started with "Captain America: Civil War," and everything changed. At first glance, it was just another "Avengers" crossover attempt to sell tickets. In reality, the entire tone shifted as this part of Steve Rogers' story was completely co-opted by the bigger MCU narrative. Rogers has his personal struggles in the movie, but those blend in with a larger MCU story that is so important at this point that it couldn't wait for the next "Avengers" film to be told. This was the giveaway: The sacrifice of the immediate plot for the larger narrative. It's so apparent that it even pulls in characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man before their own solo films came out. The bigger story in "Civil War" isn't an entertaining side note. Like the (at the time) impending Thanos, it's big and its inevitable. It had to happen right there in the timeline.
When you step back, everything led to that moment. It's where everything starts to really flow together for the MCU. It's after this point that every movie and TV show in the property became more important in the context of the larger story, end-credits scenes and all.
The post-Civil War MCU rollercoaster
10 years ago, I was a fair-weather MCU fan. I watched some movies in theaters, caught others at home, and even skipped some. After "Captain America: Civil War" came out, that all changed. I still remember a friend who saw it before me saying she had cried. That got my attention. After that, I went back, rewatched everything, and started connecting all of the dots. I caught every MCU movie in theaters, even if it had bad reviews. And I (and the rest of Marvel fandom) were richly rewarded as we experienced the rest of Phase Three through its crescendo of "Infinity War" and "Endgame."
The momentum wasn't all good, though. By the time Phase Three ended, the "Civil War" inspired fan focus was at a fevered pitch, but the Thanos storyline was done, and the original Avengers were no more. After that, Phase 4 got lost in the weeds trying to figure out the multiverse, while Phase 5 lost the plot (and the audience) entirely with too many characters and storylines going nowhere (partly due to the scrapped plans for Kang the Conqueror).
Then, Phase Six launched with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." Here's where I'm starting to feel hopeful again. I get that the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" feels to some like a stretch. Bringing everyone back together again looks a lot like a desperation move. But it also goes back to that "Captain America: Civil War" script. If the movie feels more like an inevitable storyline, and not a forced crossover, there's a chance that Marvel boss Kevin Feige and company can recapture the magic. And if they can't? I think it'll be proof that the past was lightning in a bottle — and "Civil War" was the thing that made it possible.