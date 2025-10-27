Marvel's Huge (But Scrapped) Kang Plans Confirmed By Hawkeye Actor Jeremy Renner
In a different world, audiences would be getting ready for "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" next year as Marvel's Multiverse Saga comes to a close. That's not the world we live in, though, as Jonathan Majors only played Kang in the box office disappointment that was "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" before he was fired by Marvel Studios and Disney. Now, it's "Avengers: Doomsday" that will help tee up the ball for "Avengers: Secret Wars." Indeed, according to Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner, Marvel did, in fact, have big plans for Kang before everything fell apart.
In an interview with the Breakfast Club, Renner was asked why Marvel Studios stuck with him following allegations that he tried to kill his ex-wife, which he has firmly denied (via The Guardian), yet it was quick to fire Majors, who was convicted of assault and harassment in 2023. "I don't know," Renner said initially before revealing that the studio had bigger plans for Kang before everything went haywire. Here's what Renner had to offer on the matter:
"I don't know enough about Jonathan and his situation to know. I know they had big plans for that character [Kang], for sure. So, whatever transpired, that sucks."
To be clear, in context to the interview, Renner isn't necessarily saying that it sucks Majors was fired, more that the situation sucks for all involved, given that Marvel had to alter its plans so heavily in the wake of what happened. Other actors, such as Colman Domingo ("Rustin") were eyed to possibly take up the mantle of Kang, but that didn't pan out. Instead, the studio pivoted away from the character entirely, shifting focus to Doctor Doom.
Marvel Studios was forced to pivot away from Kang
Victor Von Doom will be played by Robert Downey Jr., who formerly portrayed Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade. That, in itself, carries some serious weight, but it's not what Kevin Feige and Co. originally had planned — not by any stretch of the imagination. As for what Renner may or may not know? That's less clear. He might not actually know much more than anyone else not connected to the MCU. After all, the next "Avengers" movie was originally going to be titled "The Kang Dynasty." That certainly qualifies as big plans for a character.
Whether or not the MCU will ever revisit Kang remains to be seen. Not getting to follow through on a major villain arc certainly feels like a lost opportunity. Meanwhile, it's also unclear when — if ever — we're going to see Renner suiting up as Clint Barton/Hawkeye again. "Hawkeye" season 2 hasn't happened due to a salary dispute, and the actor has made it clear he's not going to be taking part in the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga as it unfolds.
When asked if he is in "Doomsday" or "Secret Wars," Renner replied with a calm but firm, "No." The host then joked with the multiverse, Marvel Studios could just bring in another Hawkeye, to which Renner replied, "If they wanna do that, they can go ahead and do that," through a laugh. "I'm pretty busy myself," he added.
In a world where Andrew Garfield lied about being in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for months on end, it's hard to know if Renner is truly sitting this one out but, for the moment, he seems serious.
"Avengers: Doomsday" is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.