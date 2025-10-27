Marvel's Huge (But Scrapped) Kang Plans Confirmed By Hawkeye Actor Jeremy Renner

In a different world, audiences would be getting ready for "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" next year as Marvel's Multiverse Saga comes to a close. That's not the world we live in, though, as Jonathan Majors only played Kang in the box office disappointment that was "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" before he was fired by Marvel Studios and Disney. Now, it's "Avengers: Doomsday" that will help tee up the ball for "Avengers: Secret Wars." Indeed, according to Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner, Marvel did, in fact, have big plans for Kang before everything fell apart.

In an interview with the Breakfast Club, Renner was asked why Marvel Studios stuck with him following allegations that he tried to kill his ex-wife, which he has firmly denied (via The Guardian), yet it was quick to fire Majors, who was convicted of assault and harassment in 2023. "I don't know," Renner said initially before revealing that the studio had bigger plans for Kang before everything went haywire. Here's what Renner had to offer on the matter:

"I don't know enough about Jonathan and his situation to know. I know they had big plans for that character [Kang], for sure. So, whatever transpired, that sucks."

To be clear, in context to the interview, Renner isn't necessarily saying that it sucks Majors was fired, more that the situation sucks for all involved, given that Marvel had to alter its plans so heavily in the wake of what happened. Other actors, such as Colman Domingo ("Rustin") were eyed to possibly take up the mantle of Kang, but that didn't pan out. Instead, the studio pivoted away from the character entirely, shifting focus to Doctor Doom.