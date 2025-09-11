Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom Design May Have Leaked Online (And We Hope It's The Real Thing)

The post-credits scene for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" offered our first glimpse at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Doctor Doom, and what a brief glimpse it was. Doom is visible for three seconds, with his cloaked back to the camera and metal mask in his hand. (It's impossible to tell from the footage, but "First Steps" director Matt Shakman has said it was Robert Downey Jr. playing Doom in the scene.)

That moment is hardly a good look at what Doom will look like during his full-length debut in "Avengers: Doomsday"... but that new look may have just leaked. Promotional art on display at the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo held in China includes a look at Doom. Fans in attendance have circulated images of the art online, which then spread even further across social media (as news is wont to do).

First Look at Promotional Art for Doctor Doom in 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'. Displayed at the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo in China.#AvengersDoomsday hits Theaters December 18, 2026! pic.twitter.com/yRFqVpjgCa — CinXperience (@CinXperience) September 11, 2025

Now, since this is apparently on display at a Disney event, that makes it more likely it is legit. However, it may not be the final look for Doom. It could be based on concept art, for one. Displayed alongside Doom is an image of Spider-Man in a costume that is not the one that Tom Holland is wearing as Spider-Man in "Brand New Day." However, this Doom look is good enough that we're all hoping it's legit.

Many Marvel fans, including yours truly, have been skeptical of early word about this portrayal of Doom. Downey Jr. is obviously an excellent actor, but bringing him back to play Marvel's greatest villain feels like a Hail Mary given the MCU has been on a downward slope since he stopped playing Tony Stark/Iron Man. Doom is a grandiose character who deserves much more than just being an "evil Iron Man." It stings more because, to this point, no Marvel movie has quite gotten Doctor Doom right, hence hopes that the MCU will finally deliver a silver screen Doom worthy of the comic one.

The jury is still out on the full package. However, if this glimpse of Doom's design is accurate to the movie, then the film has at least gotten the Doctor's costume right.