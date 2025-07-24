The Fantastic Four: First Steps Credit Scenes Explained

This post contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Well, that's it for another year of big-screen Marvel movies. Marvel Studios' 2025 cinematic stories have wrapped up with director Matt Shakman's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," and all that remains is for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest heroes to roll out the red (though he'd probably prefer green) carpet for what's next. We are, of course, talking about the glorious leader of Latveria, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), who is about to make his villainous move against Earth's Mightiest Heroes in "Avengers: Doomsday," scheduled for release in 2026.

For years in the comics, Victor von Doom has been a force to reckon with by both heroes and villains alike, to the point that he recently became the emperor of the world. Some of his most terrifying feats include turning Thanos to dust, transforming Galactus into a giant battery, and even outsmarting Mephisto in a dangerous game of soul-trading better than Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, might think she has lately. Since debuting in "Fantastic Four" #5 in 1962 and being a key part of The First Family's history, it only makes sense that he visits them in their first MCU film and amps up the hype for his official, full-fledged appearance. He's not the only villain showing up at the end of the movie, though, as we also get our best look at another bad guy that we unfortunately only meet in animated form after the live-action one got snapped out of the film entirely.