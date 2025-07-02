What Riri's Big Choice In The Ironheart Finale Could Mean For Marvel's Future

This post contains spoilers for "Ironheart" season 1.

Riri Williams, how could you? After all that effort taking down Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), you make a deal with some second-hand Satan like the long-awaited Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen)? What would your best pal Natalie (Lyric Ross) say if she could see you now? Well, perhaps she can share her thoughts on the matter now that she's been brought back from the dead.

After some cryptic quick cuts and a drawn out conversation with the demonic presence that had recently abandoned The Hood, it was soon revealed that Riri (Dominique Thorne) had accepted Mephisto's offer and asked for her friend Natalie to come back to the land of the living. For someone as smart as Riri, it sure did feel like a dumb decision to make, and it's one that will absolutely come with repercussions whenever we're reunited with Ironheart in the future.

The choice Riri was given here (which, quite frankly, she had no right to make) could impact so many people and plot threads — not just Ironheart's immediate circle of friends and family, but the Marvel universe as a whole. Sure, there was a time when half the universe was snapped out and back into existence, but bringing back a single person on a wish is an opportunity other heroes would die for. Before we branch into that super sensitive issue, though, let's just consider how Mephisto's despicable deal could bring two unlikely allies together whenever Ironheart suits up on-screen again.