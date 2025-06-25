Ironheart Review: Marvel's Latest Show Is The Breath Of Fresh Air The MCU Truly Needs

But "Ironheart" is still a comic book story, and one set in a world full of dazzling impossibilities. And to the show's credit, it does something we've yet to see fully realized in any MCU story so far: a full-blown exploration of science versus magic. Sure, Iron Man and Doctor Strange have teamed up before, but no movie has had the chance to really slow down and explore the gloriously nerdy repercussions of what happens when a tech-based superhero faces off against a being of pure supernatural and spiritual power. And while the main villain of the series, the cursed gang leader known as the Hood, is a bit inconsistent (Anthony Ramos, a good actor, just doesn't have the sleazy magnetism necessary here), the ramifications of their clashing should be more than enough to raise the eyebrow of even the most jaded Marvel fan, especially once it becomes clear that the Hood's powers have to have come from somewhere. Or someone.

When "Ironheart" gets cooking, it's impressive how much more satisfying it is than other Marvel shows that lean on earth-shattering events of cosmic importance. Nothing that happens over the course of the show's six, dense, quickly paced episodes impacts the larger MCU, but it sure changes Riri and her friends (and enemies). However, we like Riri, and we like her rapidly expanding circle of friends, so comparatively minor events loom large because the show asks us to take them personally. It's telling that the best action scene in the series involves a brawl in a White Castle restaurant, where Riri needs to survive with only limited gadgets on hand. It works because we've been asked to invest in this cast, and their predicaments, rather than ponder what's happening elsewhere in the MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a weird place. Many of the streaming shows have been flops. The movies have seen diminishing returns at the box office. Seemingly all eyes are on "Avengers: Doomsday." But "Ironheart" remembers the secret sauce that made us all love the MCU in the first place. It's the characters, dummy. Make us love the characters and let the universe fall into place around them. And well, after six episodes, I'm pretty sure I love Riri and her little circle of allies. And maybe some of her enemies too.

/Film Rating: 7 out of 10

The first three episodes of "Ironheart" premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025, followed by its other three episodes on July 1.