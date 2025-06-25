How Marvel's Ironheart Changes Riri's Comic Book Origin Story (And Makes It Worse)

While Riri made her comic debut in 2016 in "Invincible Iron Man" #7, she didn't get her own standalone story until "Ironheart" #1 in 2018. That's a lot of time for the titular hero to spend with Stark, AI or otherwise, that she simply hasn't had in the MCU. What perfect timing then, that just like in her first comic book issue, her new AI, N.A.T.A.L.I.E., comes to life in the first episode — and it's not a moment too soon.

The noticeable absence of Stark and the overuse of his name gets promptly swept aside thanks to the arrival of Lyric Ross as Thorne's former-friend-turned-super-advanced-digital-assistant. This shifts focus to more interesting elements that are relevant to the MCU version of Riri, rather than the comic version the show is drawing from. Admittedly, it would have been nice to see some kind of interaction between Ironheart and the hero from whom she takes her name, but as great as the MCU can be, we unfortunately can't have everything. It does spark some curiosity about Riri's future in this ever-expanding universe, though.

There's no telling where Ironheart will appear next after her standalone show, but what will be interesting is whether it takes place in the time period before or after the events of "Avengers: Doomsday." Having already touched on Stark's legacy, how might Riri react when a man in a green cape and an intriguing accent shows up who looks just like the man she modeled her great inventions after? If and when that happens, it might actually give Riri a better opportunity to interact with the man who's made such an impact in her life, as opposed to her debut series, which has struggled to effectively show it.