Why Ms. Marvel's Powers Couldn't Translate Exactly To The Screen

Marvel Comics editor Sana Amanat helped to create Kamala Khan alongside writer G. Willow Wilson, so she is quite close to the hero to say the very least of it. In speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Amanat addressed the topic of Khan's powers in the show, touching on why they changed. First and foremost, it was about making sure the show could link to larger stories being told within the MCU. Amanat explained:

"Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series. Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, 'How dare you change the powers!' I know people are upset about it, but as someone who's probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell."

Indeed, this show is merely the beginning for Kamala. She will be suiting up alongside Brie Larson in next summer's "The Marvels," serving as a sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel." Given that everything in the MCU is all connected, it makes sense that this show had to fit in with what is being planned for the future. Beyond that, Amanat also explains that her new powers will feel the same in some ways, despite being so different from what readers of the comics may be familiar with. The creator said: