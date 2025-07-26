What The Fantastic Four Movies Keep Getting Wrong About Marvel's Doctor Doom

This article contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

I remember when the 2015 "Fantastic Four" film was coming out, I read a piece about Doctor Doom by writer Richard Newby at the now-defunct site Audiences Everywhere. The article opened by highlighting the gap between how many comic book fans would call Doom their favorite villain and how few comic book movie fans would do the same. 10 years later, that is still true!

It's been 25 years since "X-Men" began the superhero movie boom. In that time, we still haven't gotten a good live-action film depiction of the greatest villain in Marvel Comics. There have been good adaptations of Doom in animation, but the "Fantastic Four" movies are batting 0/3 (counting the unreleased 1994 "Fantastic Four" film that featured Joseph Culp as Doom).

Some have praised the late Julian McMahon's Doom as a bright spot in the middling 2000s "Fantastic Four" films. I'm not convinced; no disrespect to Mr. McMahon, but he played Doom as smarmy and arrogant, not theatrical. (I'll fault the writing and direction more for that.) McMahon's Doom had the condescension but didn't convince you that he earned that attitude with his brilliance. When he goes super-villain in the third act of 2005's "Fantastic Four," it's pure cornball; just think of him playing Marco Polo as he tries to sense where the Invisible Woman (Jessica Alba) is hiding.

But hey, at least those movies got Doom's costume right. That wasn't the case in the 2015 "Fantastic Four" film, where Doom (Toby Kebbell) looks like he's wrapped in tinfoil and trash bags.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" included a silent sneak peek at the MCU's Doom (to be played by Robert Downey Jr.) in its post credits scene. Will this one finally stop repeating the same mistakes? All of the previous "Fantastic Four" movies made the same error — trying to change Doom too much. The comic Doom is a perfect super-villain. "Shakespearean" is a description that risks pretentiousness, but Doom earns it. He schemes and soliloquizes like Richard III, and he's a deceptively layered character behind the larger-than-life bluster. His costume? No notes.

Doom is a character that thrives on a comic page. Put him onscreen and his third-person monologues risk being silly, not enrapturing. Because of this, the previous "Fantastic Four" movies have always tried to bring him down to Earth. No, adapt Doom in all his glory. If you say it's too difficult to translate a character as huge as Doom into reality, I'll point to the most famous film villain ever, Darth Vader, who shares Doom's love of masks and capes. Play Doom like the Dark Lord of the Sith, and all will fall into place.