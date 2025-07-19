This Canceled Avengers Cartoon Had Marvel's Best Doctor Doom Adaptation

Doctor Victor von Doom is the most fantastic villain in all of Marvel Comics, but he has a pretty poor showing in the movies. (We'll see if the gambit of bringing back Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., to play Doom in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" pays off, but a lot could go wrong.)

Doom in Marvel cartoons, though? That's a different story. There are a lot of strong takes on Doom in animation, particularly the canceled-too-soon "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes." That Doom (voiced by Lex Lang) had scant screentime, but boy did he leave an impression with it.

Lang's Doctor Doom debuts in the season 2 premiere, "The Private War of Doctor Doom" (written by series' co-creator Christopher Yost). The Avengers are spending time with the Fantastic Four. They get roped into Doom's latest attack on the Four when Doom's minions abduct the Sue "the Invisible Woman" Storm (Erin Torpey) and the Wasp (Colleen O'Shaughnessey).

In Latveria, the trash-talking Wasp tries to get under Doom's skin (or at least his armor). When Doom's own silence doesn't shut Wasp up, he gives this withering retort:

"Miss van Dyne, I am not some common criminal that can be distracted by your prattling. You are nothing to Doom, and your pathetic attempts to play mind games with me amount to exactly less than nothing. So please, stop embarrassing yourself."

From there, Doom singlehandedly defeats the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. The fight ends because he deigns to let them leave his lair. The heroes still don't understand what Doom was trying to accomplish, but the episode's last shot reveals he's clued into something the heroes haven't: "Sue" has been replaced by a Skrull.

When the "Secret Invasion" arc comes to a head later in the season, Doom shows up at Tony Stark's (Eric Loomis) doorstep to give him some Skrull-detecting tech. Doom may not be a hero, but no aliens are conquering Earth on his watch: "This world is mine to rule, and mine alone! These... reptiles may not have it."

If you find the MCU's overexposure of Iron Man a bit grating, then it's very satisfying to see Doom repeatedly put the Armored Avenger in his place (verbally and physically). Victor's genius may come in second place to Reed Richards', but next to Tony Stark, Doom is indeed the superior iron man.