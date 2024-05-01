X-Men '97 Just Revealed A Jaw-Dropping Line-Up Of Marvel Villains

Early in the episode, Bastion holds a video conference with all his collaborators on purple-lit TV screens. One of the attendees is Doctor Victor Von Doom, ruler of Latveria, archnemesis of the Fantastic Four, and the Marvel Universe's no. 1 supervillain (sorry, Thanos). It makes sense that Doom is in on a scheme to cut mutant evolution (and their supplantation of humanity) off at its knees. The only future he will fight for is one where Doom reigns supreme, and he and Bastion probably hit it off over their similar visions of authoritarian utopianism.

Doom warns Bastion, "Do not mistake Doom's collusion as indifference to flagrant war crimes." A couple of takeaways; of course he sees his alliance with Bastion as "collusion," not a partnership or subordination — Doom plays second fiddle to one. Second, Doom is one of the more noble villains in the Marvel Universe (or, per writer Mark Waid, he just has pretensions of nobility, hence him only complaining about the Genoshan genocide); his Latverian subjects are well-cared for while they live under his heel. When Doom attains ultimate power, he neatly explains his ethos: "I now possess the power to end hunger! To abolish disease! To eliminate crime! To establish a perfectly content, perfectly ordered world ... all under the benevolence of my iron will!" Doom is also Romani, so he knows what it's like to be part of a persecuted minority.

Doom (credited as "Latverian OZT Member") is voiced by Ross Marquand, but if "X-Men '97" wishes to use him more, the creators should remember that Simon Templeman (who voiced Doom in the 1990s "Fantastic Four" and "Incredible Hulk" cartoons) is still with us.