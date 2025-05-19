Why Marvel's Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes Was Canceled

If you asked me what the finest adaptation of the Marvel Universe is, the 2010 cartoon "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes" would have to be up there.

It was the second attempt at an Avengers cartoon, after the best forgotten "Avengers: United They Stand." "Earth's Mightiest Heroes," from the moment it premiered on Disney XD, was much better. Developed by Marvel animation veterans Christopher Yost and Joshua Fine with director Ciro Nieli, "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" did what the (sadly short-lived) "Spectacular Spider-Man" did. It took the whole of "Avengers" comics, picked out the most famous stories and what worked, and streamlined a messy publication history into an epic saga.

Yost and Fine, as adult fans of Marvel Comics, were clearly writing with people like themselves in mind. But that wasn't to the detriment of young viewers! What kids got in "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" was a show that respected their intelligence and attention. The show introduced the central Avengers one by one across five episodes, before uniting them in the two-parter "Breakout." From there, the line-up rotates: some Avengers come, some leave, as roster flexibility has always been a big part of the Avengers.

The writers used those opening episodes to set up story arcs that came together after the Avengers did, balancing episodic and serialized storytelling. Baron Zemo (Robin Atkin Downes) and Enchantress (Kari Wahlgren) assemble the Masters of Evil to counter the Avengers, running through season 1, while season 2 builds its first half around "Secret Invasion." Big foes like Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Adams) and Ultron (Tom Kane) get dedicated build-up and multiple episodes of focus.

The Avengers themselves are all depicted pitch-perfectly. The show does something that Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's original comics never managed — make the Hulk (Fred Tatasciore) into a core Avenger. The show has arguably the best depictions ever of Hank Pym (Wally Wingert), written as a pacifist who believes in rehabilitation, and his spunky partner Janet Van Dyne/The Wasp (Colleen O'Shaughnessey). This is the show that made my 13-year-old self angry that the 2012 "Avengers" movie left Ant-Man and Wasp out.

Speaking of — you'd think an "Avengers" movie would've been a boost for "Earth's Mightiest Heroes." Instead, the show got pulled that year, wrapping after two seasons and 52 episodes. As I've been asking for the last decade: what was Marvel thinking?