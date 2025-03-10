A Forgotten Marvel TV Series Turned The Avengers Into Power Rangers

Superheroes thrive in animation. The medium is uniquely positioned to capture the visual possibilities and sheer imagination of comic books without having to compromise anything. It's the reason the highest-rated superhero show of all time on IMDb is a cartoon. As we have seen time and time again, from the masterpiece that is "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" to the gripping drama of "X-Men '97," animation can serve these stories in a way that live-action can't.

Still, that doesn't mean every effort is a home run. For every "Batman: The Animated Series," there's a "Batman Unlimited." While the '90s saw plenty of masterful cartoons based on superheroes, even Marvel ones with "X-Men: The Animated Series" and "Spider-Man," there was still something missing — The Avengers. So, in the late '90s, Fox Kids decided to fix this grave mistake and create an Avengers cartoon. Before the show could get greenlit, however, Marvel Comics went into bankruptcy, halting the development of every project in the works.

After Marvel resolved its bad finances (check out "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" for more on this), the project that would eventually be called "The Avengers: United They Stand" got revived. Though originally plotted and developed by Marty Isenberg and Robert N. Skir ("Gargoyles," "Transformers: Beast Machines"), the final project would be spearheaded by former "X-Men: The Animated Series" story editor Eric Lewald and his wife Julia.

This is a wild show, and far from the best superhero cartoons of that decade. Still, "The Avengers: United They Stand" has two things going for it: The series uses the West Coast Avengers team that doesn't always get the spotlight, and it gives the team futuristic armor and transformation sequences straight out of "Sailor Moon."