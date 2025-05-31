The Fantastic Four: First Steps Will Show An Important Part Of Marvel's Galactus

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Your planet is now marked for death," warns the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) in the trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." The Surfer's master, the immortal giant Galactus (Ralph Ineson), travels the cosmos and sustains himself by destroying planets and feasting on the resulting energy.

Galactus sounds like a real bad guy, huh? But not according to Ineson. Speaking to Empire for its cover story on "Fantastic Four: First Steps," the actor opined:

"I don't think Galactus is evil. He's a cosmic force. He's a god, of sorts."

Reading this, I smiled and nodded — "He gets it." Ever since his original appearance (in "Fantastic Four" #48-50, way back in 1966), Galactus hasn't been portrayed as a villain per se. He's undeniably a destructive force, but more of a morally neutral one, the way a natural disaster or a hungry wolf is. He doesn't plot evil schemes in the way a super-villain normally does, he simply consumes worlds for sustenance. He doesn't relish destroying mortal lives, but he doesn't lose any more sleep over it than you would for swatting a fly or eating meat.

It's not clear how deeply "First Steps" will delve into Galactus' backstory, but in the comics, he is literally older than the universe. He's from the universe that existed before the Big Bang that created ours; the Big Bang also remade the man once called Galan into Galactus. He's lived for billions upon billions of years, so what value could lives that don't even last a century hold to him? (Compare "Eternals," where the similarly ancient Celestials are only trying to destroy Earth to bring forth another of their own race.)

During John Byrne's "Fantastic Four" run, he added another wrinkle to Galactus' godly image. His purple, horned buckethead costume? That's not what Galactus actually looks like. As revealed in Byrne's "Fantastic Four" #262, different sentient species see Galactus as a giant of their own race clad in spaceman armor, because his true form is incomprehensible to such small minds.

2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" got (rightfully) panned for ditching Galactus' classic look and turning him into a cloud. But depicting him so abstractly did at least suggest a primordial and inhuman force. "First Steps" is correcting the mistake of "Rise of the Silver Surfer" by giving us a Galactus with the (based on Ineson's comments) correct characterization and magic of Jack Kirby's character design.