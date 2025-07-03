Marvel's Ironheart Makes One Thing Clear About Avengers: Doomsday (And Doctor Doom)

This post contains spoilers for "Ironheart" season 1.

With the inclusion of The Hood, aka Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), things were always going to get a little magical for Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in "Ironheart," but what might've surprised some viewers was seeing her actually end up fighting magic with mechanized magic to bring him down. Seeking aid from Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah), Riri managed to get her latest suit tooled up with all kind of charms and mystical tricks to ensure she could hold her own against the villain that was becoming possessed by a very vicious entity. What's perhaps the most impressive thing about their final battle is just how well-handled the merging of both power sets were as they intertwined with one another. Blending magic and mechanics marks a first for the MCU, while unintentionally laying the groundwork for another character's arrival that's a master of magic: The nefarious Doctor Doom, who will be making his first big screen appearance in "Avengers: Doomsday" (or maybe "The Fantastic Four: First Steps").

During his two notable appearances on the big screen, firstly played by Julian McMahon in the Tim Story-directed "Fantastic Four" films and then by Toby Kebbell in the 2015 failed reboot, Victor von Doom was presented with powers born more out of scientific mishaps than magical means. But in the pages of Marvel Comics, Latveria's leader was the son of a witch and perfected both fields in a quest for vengeance when his mother died at the hands of none other than the MCU's devilish new villain, Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen).