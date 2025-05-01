Why Marvel Hasn't Made Hawkeye Season 2, According To Jeremy Renner
Marvel Studios' forays into streaming television series via Disney+ have met with mixed responses from fans and critics alike, but one series that just about everyone dug was "Hawkeye." Created by Jonathan Igla (a two-time WGA Award winner for his work on "Mad Men"), the series was powered by the zippy banter between Jeremy Renner's sharp-shooting Avenger and Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye-superfan Kate Bishop. It didn't overstay its welcome at six episodes, and rarely tested the viewer's patience with a padded-out episode (like just about every other MCU series has done).
If there's one series that's due for a season 2, it's "Hawkeye." Not only are we clamoring for more quippy fun with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, a second go-round would be a feel-good undertaking given that, for quite some time, we weren't sure if Renner would be physically able to play the character again. Renner was nearly killed when he got run over by a 14,000 pound snowcat, but, miraculously, made a nearly full recovery. Hawkeye will be back. So what's the hold-up with "Hawkeye?"
You probably won't be surprised to learn this is a money issue, but you might be shocked to hear why Renner has, thus far, turned down the opportunity to return for season 2.
Disney's trying to steamroll an already steamrolled Jeremy Renner
In an interview with High Performance, Renner revealed that Disney and Marvel Studios made him an offer to shoot season 2 of "Hawkeye," but he refused because they offered him half his salary from the first season. According to Renner, "I'm like, 'Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount." He didn't mince words about his anger over the proposed deal. "I'm like, 'I'm sorry? Why? Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.'"
Renner then specified that this is not a Marvel issue. It's Disney that's low-balling him, particularly the "penny pinchers, the accountants." The two-time Academy Award nominee called it "an insult offer."
Is this the end of "Hawkeye?" Renner, for one, is hoping it doesn't shake out that way. As he told High Performance:
"Sadly, I still love the character. I'd still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn't ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season. So it's all disheartening that that didn't happen, but that's fine. I'm happy to let that go, because my body's probably thanking me, time and time again, that I'm not doing it right now. But we'll see."
Hopefully, Disney knocks off this nickel-and-dime nonsense, and at least pays Renner what he earned on the first season of "Hawkeye." If they can't do that, I honestly don't know why Renner is returning for "Avengers: Doomsday."