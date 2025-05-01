Why Marvel Hasn't Made Hawkeye Season 2, According To Jeremy Renner

In an interview with High Performance, Renner revealed that Disney and Marvel Studios made him an offer to shoot season 2 of "Hawkeye," but he refused because they offered him half his salary from the first season. According to Renner, "I'm like, 'Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount." He didn't mince words about his anger over the proposed deal. "I'm like, 'I'm sorry? Why? Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.'"

Renner then specified that this is not a Marvel issue. It's Disney that's low-balling him, particularly the "penny pinchers, the accountants." The two-time Academy Award nominee called it "an insult offer."

Is this the end of "Hawkeye?" Renner, for one, is hoping it doesn't shake out that way. As he told High Performance:

"Sadly, I still love the character. I'd still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn't ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season. So it's all disheartening that that didn't happen, but that's fine. I'm happy to let that go, because my body's probably thanking me, time and time again, that I'm not doing it right now. But we'll see."

Hopefully, Disney knocks off this nickel-and-dime nonsense, and at least pays Renner what he earned on the first season of "Hawkeye." If they can't do that, I honestly don't know why Renner is returning for "Avengers: Doomsday."

