Jeremy Renner Seriously Injured In Snow Plowing Accident

Renner first made a name for himself appearing in independent films, usually ones garnering controversy for their subject matter — he played serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 2002's "Dahmer," and portrayed a neo-Nazi in an unlikely romance in 2005's "Neo Ned." He then began appearing in more commercially friendly films, eventually earning Oscar nominations for 2008's "The Hurt Locker" and 2010's "The Town."

However, his major international breakout came when he was cast as Hawkeye for 2012's "The Avengers." Renner has appeared as the character in six official entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including his own titular limited series alongside Hailee Steinfeld. Outside of the MCU, he currently stars in the non-"Yellowstone" Taylor Sheridan series, "Mayor of Kingstown."

While his career has been mainly successful, he has had some notably unsuccessful moments in the past. In 2019, Renner gained notoriety for his now-shuttered official app, which became the target of some pretty elaborate trolls. He also has dabbled in a music career to mixed results. Needless to say, he's had his ups and his downs, but his unconventional career is certainly one to be remembered.

We at /Film wish Renner a speedy recovery. Furthermore, we also hope all Washoe County residents affected by the snowstorm have their power and resources restored as quickly as possible.