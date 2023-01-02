Jeremy Renner Seriously Injured In Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner is currently hospitalized after a snow plowing accident. Variety reported on the accident, stating that the "Avengers" actor was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital and is currently in critical condition. However, according to a statement by his representatives, he is expected to make a full recovery.
"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representatives told Variety. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."
The accident seemingly took place at Renner's home in Reno, Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office published a press release detailing their involvement, saying that the actor was the only person involved in the accident. According to the local newspaper Reno Gazette-Journal, the Reno area experienced a major snowstorm on New Year's Day, leaving more than 17,500 homes in the county without power.
A varied career
Renner first made a name for himself appearing in independent films, usually ones garnering controversy for their subject matter — he played serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 2002's "Dahmer," and portrayed a neo-Nazi in an unlikely romance in 2005's "Neo Ned." He then began appearing in more commercially friendly films, eventually earning Oscar nominations for 2008's "The Hurt Locker" and 2010's "The Town."
However, his major international breakout came when he was cast as Hawkeye for 2012's "The Avengers." Renner has appeared as the character in six official entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including his own titular limited series alongside Hailee Steinfeld. Outside of the MCU, he currently stars in the non-"Yellowstone" Taylor Sheridan series, "Mayor of Kingstown."
While his career has been mainly successful, he has had some notably unsuccessful moments in the past. In 2019, Renner gained notoriety for his now-shuttered official app, which became the target of some pretty elaborate trolls. He also has dabbled in a music career to mixed results. Needless to say, he's had his ups and his downs, but his unconventional career is certainly one to be remembered.
We at /Film wish Renner a speedy recovery. Furthermore, we also hope all Washoe County residents affected by the snowstorm have their power and resources restored as quickly as possible.