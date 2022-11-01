Mayor Of Kingstown Season 2: Release Date, Teaser, And More For The Return Of Jeremy Renner's Prison Series
"Mayor of Kingstown" is returning with a second season to Paramount+, and we've got all the information you need about the continuing story of the town with far too many prisons. The Taylor Sheridan/Hugh Dillon show is back after a major prison riot, and a very harrowing incident with a wild animal that will change things going forward for Mike McLusky and his family. The series stars Jeremy Renner ("Hawkeye") as Mike, who, along with his brother Kyle (Taylor Handley), is working within the prison industrial complex to change things. That's a rough job, and after a riot, everything is about to change for the town of Kingston, Michigan, and its inhabitants.
Here's everything you need to know about season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown," and the teaser to whet your appetite.
Mayor of Kingstown season 2 release date and where to watch it
As with all Taylor Sheridan series these days, you're going to find "Mayor of Kingstown" on Paramount+. Sheridan is responsible for shows like the juggernaut "Yellowstone" which spawned the lauded spinoff "1883," the upcoming "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," "6666," as well as "1923," starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. As if that wasn't enough, the Academy Award nominee also has "Lioness" in the works and "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone for the streamer.
I have said it before, and I'll say it again; I'm concerned about the amount of sleep Sheridan is getting in the same way that I worry about Kevin Feige. I hope a vacation is on the schedule somewhere.
The second season of "Mayor of Kingstown" is set to begin streaming on Paramount+ on January 15, 2023. Do share this news with your dad, who will be very excited about every one of these shows.
The cast and crew of Mayor of Kingstown season 2
Jeremy Renner is, of course, back as Mike McLusky, with Taylor Handley ("Hidden Palms") returning as his younger brother. Co-creator and producer Hugh Dillon ("Yellowstone," as well as the lead singer for Headstones) plays Ian Ferguson, with Emma Laird (the upcoming "A Haunting in Venice") as an escort, and the love interest of Mike McLusky. Tobi Bamtefa plays Mike's good friend and gang leader, with Haimish Allen-Headley as a police sergeant. Pha'rez Lass is P-Dog, the leader of the local Crips. Aiden Gillan ("Game of Thrones") plays Milo Sunter, a Russian mobster. Dianne Wiest ("Parenthood") plays the family matriarch Miriam McLusky.
Kyle Chandler played the role of another McLusky brother, though he didn't survive long in the first season of the series. Will everyone else make it to the end of season 2? Considering what's going on as it begins, that's hardly a guarantee.
What Mayor of Kingstown season 2 is about
We have a sort of synopsis with the season 2 teaser. It appears to be more of a show overview than a specific look at season 2, but here it is anyway:
"Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.
The "Mayor of Kingstown" season 2 teaser gives us a very brief peek at what we're going to see, and it's not much. Still, the effects of the prison riot are looming large over what's to come. As Renner's Mike McLusky says, "The consequence of a riot is our new reality. All that remains is chaos." Will Mike be able to leave Kingstown, Michigan as he originally wanted to? It doesn't sound like that's on the horizon, but a dream like that should at the very least make for some great drama.