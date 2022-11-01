Mayor Of Kingstown Season 2: Release Date, Teaser, And More For The Return Of Jeremy Renner's Prison Series

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

"Mayor of Kingstown" is returning with a second season to Paramount+, and we've got all the information you need about the continuing story of the town with far too many prisons. The Taylor Sheridan/Hugh Dillon show is back after a major prison riot, and a very harrowing incident with a wild animal that will change things going forward for Mike McLusky and his family. The series stars Jeremy Renner ("Hawkeye") as Mike, who, along with his brother Kyle (Taylor Handley), is working within the prison industrial complex to change things. That's a rough job, and after a riot, everything is about to change for the town of Kingston, Michigan, and its inhabitants.

Here's everything you need to know about season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown," and the teaser to whet your appetite.