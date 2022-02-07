Jeremy Renner Is Making A Home Renovation Show Called Rennervations, This Is Not A Drill

You know how, every once in a while, the perfect type of public figure happens to come around and find themselves with the perfect type of career? For example, can you imagine someone like Guy Fieri doing anything else other than what he does? That man was simply born to become the national face of restauranteurs, using his charismatic personality and spirited energy to share his love of food with the rest of us. Impressively, consider how he accomplishes all this while also doing more than his fair share of philanthropical work on the side. Honestly, we have no choice but to stan.

And then there's Jeremy Renner: actor, singer/songwriter, one-time app developer, and ... professional home renovator? Add another hat to Renner's ever-increasing set of skills, as today brings us the absolutely incredible news of Renner's next project that comes with a pitch-perfect name, to boot. The actor has recently attached himself to a non-scripted series titled "Rennervations" — yes, seriously — which will surely introduce a whole new audience to Renner's lesser-known hobby when he's not performing on the big screen. By all accounts, the "Hawkeye" star is an avid "construction aficionado." This four-part series will give him the chance to use his interests for the betterment of those in need, improving the quality of life for others by, well, "rennervating" (no, not the "Harry Potter" spell). "Rennervations" is described as:

"...an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy's lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same."