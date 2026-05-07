I Watched The Most Ridiculous Star Wars Viewing Order So You Don't Have To

For this year's Star Wars Day (aka. May 4, 2026), Nielsen published a report about people's viewing habits when it comes to a galaxy far, far away. As it turns out, the most-streamed "Star Wars" movies on Disney+ make no sense whatsoever. One might expect the original trilogy's films to dominate this list, seeing as they are largely universally acclaimed. One could even imagine the prequels being all over the top five given the renewed interest in them from millennials and Gen-Zers. Heck, one might even expect "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" to rank high here thanks to the way that it revitalized the "Star Wars" franchise (and made a whole lot of money along the way).

Instead, Nielsen revealed that the top three most streamed "Star Wars" films on Disney+ right now are "Episode IV — A New Hope," "Episode I — The Phantom Menace," and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," in that order.

This got me thinking: Are folks simply streaming a single "Star Wars" movie, then stopping there? Or are there people out there bold enough to stream only these three films in the franchise? In the spirit of experimentation, let's picture the second option. "Star Wars" viewing orders are often a source of bizarre debate, but what if you decide to follow Nielsen's report and jump around from one trilogy to another in this ridiculous fashion?

Well, since it's still "Star Wars" week at the time of writing, I decided to test out this idea and follow the silliest "Star Wars" viewing order you've never heard of. And now that I've done that, I can tell you plainly: under no circumstances should you ever do this.