5 Reasons Why Star Wars: A New Hope Is Better Than The Empire Strikes Back

The commonly accepted wisdom among "Star Wars" fans is that Irvin Kershner's 1980 film "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" is the best film in the "Star Wars" canon. Many appreciate its relatively dour tone and po-faced sense of panic. "Empire" carried over the characters from "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" and took them more seriously. In George Lucas' original 1977 film, the characters played out as broad archetypes. In "Empire," they were depicted as depressed, struggling, injured, panicked, or standing on the cusp of wisdom. They became deeper and more human.

Also, "Empire" expanded the role of fan-favorite character Darth Vader (physically portrayed by David Prowse, voiced by James Earl Jones) from a threatening lieutenant into the right-hand man of the Emperor (who was played by Elaine Baker and voiced by Clive Revill in the original version of "Empire" before Ian McDiarmid replaced them both in later re-cuts). Vader now had command of a fleet of Star Destroyers and set out on a wild quest to find Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the Rebel soldier responsible for blowing up the Death Star, effectively hamstringing the Empire's evil war efforts. It wasn't revealed until the end of the movie that Vader's tenacity had a secret motivation; it turned out Luke had secretly been Vader's son this whole time.

Luke didn't just learn that Vader was his father, either; he also had his hand severed by Vader in a lightsaber fight.

On top of all that, "Empire" ends on a cliffhanger, which is also deeply appreciated by most fans. The ordinarily cocky Han Solo (Harrison Ford) meets his match in the bounty hunter Boba Fett (physically portrayed by Jeremy Bulloch and originally voiced by Jason Wingreen, with Temuera Morrison voicing him in subsequent re-cuts), and ends up frozen in a block of carbonite for transport. Meanwhile, Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) proclaims her love to Han just before the freezing process, introducing a new emotional dynamic.

Despite all these things, though, I maintain that "A New Hope" is the superior film. Read on to find out why.