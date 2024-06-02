This 14-Minute Short Isn't The First Sci-Film, But It Came Close

Most any film school syllabus will likely cite Georges Méliès' 1902 film "A Trip to the Moon" (French title: "Le Voyage Dans la Lune") as the very first science fiction film ever made. Even the British Film Institute lists it as such, citing only a 1901 film called "Mister Moon" as the progenitor, and "Mister Moon" hardly counts as it is merely a musical short wherein actor Percy Honri dresses up as the moon and plays the ukulele. The film was meant to accompany a live performance. Not even the most hardcore sci-fi fans would classify that as "science fiction."

"A Trip to the Moon" is certainly one of the most recognizable silent sci-fi films, and many are likely familiar with the image of the Moon wincing in pain when a human rocket lands in its eye. "A Trip to the Moon" takes a lot of visual cues and ideas from the novels of Jules Verne, particularly 1865's "From the Earth to the Moon" and its sequel, "Around the Moon," published in 1870. Méliès, a bottomlessly imaginative filmmaker, envisioned the Moon as being populated by a species of subterranean aliens called Selenites. Using amazing special effects and clever editing, "A Trip to the Moon" still possesses the power to dazzle audiences and express the astonishing magic of cinema, even 122 years after its making.

"A Trip to the Moon" also comes packaged with an interesting backstory, in that it was lost for many years, and only rediscovered in the 1930s when Méliès, then in his 70s, was recognized as an important pioneer of the medium. "Moon" is an important movie, and film students should continue to study it and be dazzled by it.

It was, however, not the first sci-fi movie ever.