Back in March, we called an inexplicably Deadpool 2-themed poster for the animated movie Sherlock Gnomes “the worst movie poster of 2018.” Who could have guessed that a few months later, another Sherlock-related image would emerge as a potential contender for that same title?

We’re looking forward to seeing Step Brothers stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly join forces to play consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and his trusty sidekick John Watson, but something has just arrived that has sapped the joy out of our anticipation. The culprit? A new Holmes and Watson poster that’s so bad, it makes me yearn for the nefarious Moriarty to defeat the beloved heroes once and for all.



Teaser-Trailer.com recently unveiled the film’s first poster, and brace yourselves, because this ain’t pretty.

Holmes and Watson Poster

This whole thing is…unfortunate.

To be clear, that godawful Sherlock Gnomes poster is still the worst one we’ve seen this year. The Deadpool 2 connection alone gives it the win. But this one is a strong contender for second place. By the way, is it possible to make a Sherlock Holmes-related movie poster that doesn’t include a pun?

I guess not.

Oh, wait! How could I have forgotten? Everyone remembers this iconic poster from 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, featuring one of that sequel’s most memorable characters and without a pun in sight:

Holmes & Watson stars Ferrell as Holmes and Reilly as Watson, and features a solid cast of reliable supporting players including Lauren Lapkus (Jurassic World), Rob Bryden (The Trip), Hugh Laurie (Tomorrowland), Rebecca Hall (The Prestige), Kelly Macdonald (No Country for Old Men), Ralph Fiennes (Skyfall), and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place). Despite the fact that the movie has been in development for nearly a decade, the plot details mostly remain a mystery – although /Film’s Ethan Anderton read an old draft of the script and recalls that Holmes and Watson were often butting heads with each other, so that could provide a fun dynamic here. We finally got our first look at the long-gestating project a few days ago.

The film arrives in theaters during a crowded holiday movie season, hitting the big screen on December 21, 2018.