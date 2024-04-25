Rebel Moon: Part Two Isn't Faring Well On Rotten Tomatoes

Our own Jeremy Mathai reviewed "Rebel Moon — Part Two," giving it a 4 out of 10. Jeremy wrote:

"Snyder once again displays his usual knack for crafting the occasional breathtaking visual and colorful splash page — a kiss silhouetted by the Veldt equivalent of magic hour, a spaceship foregrounded by an eclipsing star, and a stunning tableau of lasers crisscrossing in the heat of battle are memorable highlights — but his insistence on serving as his own director of photography continues to hold him back at every turn. By the time war breaks out between the rebels and the Imperium and the body count stacks up, not even Tom Holkenborg's pounding score (complete with his own overused answer to Hans Zimmer's "Wonder Woman" theme) or one legitimately inspired, gravity-defying duel between Noble and Kora can save this venture from Snyder's worst tendencies."

Other critics were just as harsh, if not more so. Rolling Stone's David Fear wrote, "Turn away from your screens. Go for a walk. Start your own wheat-threshing collective. Anything but suffer through this." Matt Patches at Polygon added: "It is ugly, it is repetitive, it is severely lacking in stand-up-and-cheer moments." IGN Movies' Hannah Flint stated: "This finale is the cinematic equivalent of finishing a second-hand jigsaw puzzle only to find several pieces missing." Clarisse Loughrey from the Independent (UK) said: "The film is egregiously long for what it is: simply Seven Samurai dipped in a thin glaze of rebels-vs-empire interstellar intrigue." And Siddhant Adlakha at JoySauce.com claimed: "Between its lengthy title, and its mumbo-jumbo terminology that carries little meaning, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is the kind of sci-fi movie you'd glimpse in a satire about Hollywood."

You get the picture. But who knows what will happen now? Snyder says he has R-rated Director's Cuts of both films in the works. Maybe critics will like those. Or maybe not.