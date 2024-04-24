Fallout Looks So Different Without Special Effects

Despite the obvious use of CGI on the Ghoul, much of Goggins' look was achieved practically, with the help of a makeup team led by prosthetic department head Jake Garber. Garber was nominated for an Oscar for his work on "Star Trek: First Contact," and has worked on everything from "The Walking Dead" to "Creepshow" to "The Righteous Gemstones" (where, yes, he designed Goggins' Baby Billy makeup). "Jake Garber is one of the best special effects makeup artists in the world," Goggins says in the featurette, while a time-lapse video of his transformation into The Ghoul plays. Fans don't get to see every step of the process, but they do see Goggins' hair covered by bald cap-like prosthetics before Garber adds layers of heavily scarred fake skin all the way down to Goggins' shoulders.

Executive producer Jonathan Nolan is no stranger to complex visual and practical effects after co-creating "Westworld," and in the Prime Video featurette, he seems impressed with the level of versatility to Goggins' prosthetics. ""The makeup was thin enough that you could still see all of the expressiveness of his performance, but also textured and real enough to capture the look and feel of the Ghoul," the filmmaker and longtime "Fallout" fan explained. At one point, the makeup got a bit too real for Goggins' own comfort. As he told IGN, he once took a nap in front of a mirror in his trailer while shooting in Namibia, and startled himself when he awoke to see his own face. "I was like, 'Oh my god! G*****n!'" he told the outlet. "I scared the s**t out of myself, is what I'm saying." Now that's movie magic in action.