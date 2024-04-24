The Nice Guys 2 Isn't Happening, And Ryan Gosling Blames A Forgotten Animated Movie

Shane Black's 2016 cop comedy "The Nice Guys" was a winking, comedic riff on hard-boiled detective movies, meant to deconstruct the genre as much as pay homage to it. Set in Los Angeles in 1977, the plot revolves around the booming porn industry and the private investigators hired to look into a mysterious death. The central joke of "The Nice Guys" is that the main P.I.s, Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) are kind of bumbling idiots. They know how to investigate mysteries, but their central talents seem to be good luck and mere tenacity. Because the film was written by Black, the dialogue crackles and the characters vibrate with energy and life; Black doesn't write dialogue to be merely functional, preferring to give his characters wit and pathos.

"The Nice Guys" cost $50 million to make, but only ultimately earned about $71 million worldwide, which, in Hollywood terms, a notable bomb. Black was wary at the time of his film's release, feeling that a 1970s crime comedy wouldn't necessarily stand up well against the big-budget, effects-dripping superhero flicks that were so in vogue at the time. "The Nice Guys" opened less than three weeks after "Captain America: Civil War," and Black knew that even after 18 days, the superheroes might still drain money from his film's box office potential.

If "The Nice Guys" could slip out from under the Captain's shadow, it might provide a large opening weekend and set up a potential sequel.

It turns out that Captain America wasn't the primary threat to "The Nice Guys." In a new interview with Comicbook.com, Gosling revealed that the big that opened opposite "The Nice Guys" was an animated feature no one expected anything from. "The Nice Guys" was sunk by "The Angry Birds Movie."