It's Absolutely Criminal That The Nice Guys Doesn't Have A Sequel, So Rewatch It On Netflix

Years before Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" had Ryan Gosling flexing his comedy muscles as Ken, "The Nice Guys" gave him a chance to cut loose after a decade of playing taciturn tough guys and wounded antiheroes. His character, Holland, suffers from an almost cosmic degree of bad luck, which he handles about as gracelessly as possible. He's the kind of gumshoe who accidentally cuts their own wrist while breaking the glass panel on a door, then immediately makes it worse by panicking like a chicken with its head lopped off.

While Gosling is hilarious (and nearly equal-parts tragic) throughout "The Nice Guys," he's doubly so whenever Holland's paired against Jackson, be they having a terse conversation as Holland tries to do his business on the toilet or being held at gunpoint as Holland fumbles to locate an ankle pistol that his bewildered partner isn't wearing. Russell Crowe's been having a blast going hammy as hell of late in films like "Unhinged" and "The Pope's Exorcist," but he's just as enjoyable while serving as the burley straight man to Gosling's bungling detective.

Every good clown needs a heart, though, and in Holland's case, he has his resourceful and determined daughter. As frustrated as Holly gets with her dad's continued inability to stop himself from falling apart at the seams, she loves him through thick and thin, and vice versa. Holly also brings out Jackson's kinder and more sensitive side (something "The Nice Guys" further spotlights by showing him learning new words as part of his daily morning routine). To be sure, for all of its pitch-dark humor, it's a film with a strong emotional core.