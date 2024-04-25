Two New Horror Movies Have Quietly Built Their Own Shared Universe

A fiercely capable woman with ice water in her veins finds herself in a creepy-looking mansion, where she has to survive a supernatural threat over the course of one endless night and eventually ends up covered in gore and viscera? If I had a nickel for every time a horror movie directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (aka Radio Silence) came out in the last five years with that exact same premise, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but you know how the rest of the meme goes. If this past weekend's "Abigail" triggered a nagging feeling of déjà vu, well, that's probably because the vampire movie packing a nasty bite (you can read /Film's review by BJ Colangelo here) shares quite a bit of DNA with the directing duo's previous movie, 2019's "Ready or Not."

Apparently, the creative team decided to lean into those similarities even more.

Nobody can blame Radio Silence for indulging themselves a bit with their latest film, which features the talents of leading lady Melissa Barrera. The two filmmakers burst onto the scene in 2019 with the Samara Weaving-led horror-comedy and ensured they'd stay there for good when they followed up that effort with two installments of "Scream," revitalizing the slasher franchise and raking in millions of dollars in profits at the same time. So when it came to turning "Abigail" into yet another winner (in our hearts, at least, if not at the box office) the pair admitted in a recent interview that they snuck in a bit of connective tissue that technically means both films could take place within the same shared universe, of sorts.

Minor spoilers follow.