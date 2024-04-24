Three Guy Ritchie Movies Have Bombed At The Box Office In 13 Months

Guy Ritchie has directed everything from low-budget hits like the crime caper "Snatch" to the $1 billion monster hit that was 2019's live-action "Aladdin" remake. But the director has also been behind some pretty big misfires, most notably 2017's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Ritchie has been on a tear lately though, releasing three movies in theaters over the last 13 months. Unfortunately for the filmmaker and all involved, every single one of those movies has disappointed — if not outright flopped — at the box office.

This past weekend saw the release of "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" in theaters in the U.S. Released by Lionsgate, the World War II film took in just $8.9 million, placing fourth on the charts behind "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" ($9.5 million), which was in its fourth weekend. That's a relatively lousy start for a movie with a $60 million production budget. Granted, Lionsgate is only on the hook for the film's domestic rights, with the film being released by Amazon on Prime Video throughout much of the rest of the world. So, in the end, the movie will probably be fine. Be that as it may, it doesn't change the fact that this is, on its own terms, a theatrical disappointment out of the gate.

It's just the latest disappointment for Ritchie, as both "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" and "The Covenant" also bombed last year. In the case of "Operation Fortune," the movie opened to just $3.1 million domestically and never truly recovered. Released by STX, it made only $49 million worldwide against a budget of around $50 million. STX was in the midst of various money troubles and that did the movie no favors. Be that as it may, it was a rough result for a well-reviewed, star-studded caper.