The Real-World Heroics Behind The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Explained

What do "Saving Private Ryan," "Dunkirk," and "Oppenheimer" — among countless other World War II movies — all have in common? Beyond the obviousness of their shared genre space, it's actually even simpler than that. None of these films would've been possible without one common denominator: the true, real-life heroics that ultimately inspired this year's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." Based on author Damien Lewis' "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill's Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops," the covert op undertaken by a select group of fearless individuals from all different walks of life only became known to the general public relatively recently. Files kept by the British War Department were finally declassified barely a decade ago and, as it turns out, that was for good reason. This might have been one of the most crucial undertakings of the entire conflict ... even if the actual movie isn't nearly as self-serious or reverential as that might imply. (For more on that, you can read my review for /Film here.)

Even though director Guy Ritchie has his fingerprints all over his latest feature, that only further emphasizes the unique circumstances surrounding this incredible true story. The adaptation plays fast and loose with certain aspects of its events, of course, but the overall nature of the mission and its stakes haven't been embellished in the least. For the history buffs out there with a particular interest in all things World War II, this is for you. None of the following is required material in order to understand or even enjoy this new war movie, but a little background knowledge certainly goes a long way. Here's a spoiler-free look at everything you need to know about the real-life heroics behind "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."