How Realistic Are Your Favorite Spy Movies? Our Expert Weighs In

By now, we're all familiar with how the rules of engagement for spies work — on the big screen, at least. But what if all our assumptions about fictional espionage don't fully line up with the murkiness of reality? We all cheered when a rookie James Bond killed a couple of bad guys (rather brutally, might I add) and received his license to kill, no holds barred. Or when Ethan Hunt goes rogue and is disavowed by his government again and again, only to save the day and be welcomed back with arms open wide. Even in examples based on real-world history, like the upcoming "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," filmmakers tend to up the ante considerably and make certain leaps of logic in the pursuit of weaving an entertaining yarn.

But, then again, perhaps fact and fiction aren't always on opposing sides of this battlefield, after all. Nobody's claiming that surfing a tsunami is truly the best or most effective weapon at a superspy's disposal, granted, but even Hollywood's biggest franchises and most popular secret agents sometimes get close to the mark ... however improbable that might seem to us laypeople. That's precisely why we sought out a knowledgeable source from the inside who could answer all our most burning questions about just how realistic our favorite spy movies really are (and aren't).

Enter Robert "Bobby" Chacon, a retired FBI special agent, technical advisor on movies and television shows, and now a screenwriter and actor in his own right. Naturally, we seized the opportunity to talk to an expert and dig deep on a wide range of topics — from kill counts to NOC lists, from prolific writers like Tom Clancy to the exploits of Tom Cruise in the "Mission: Impossible" movies, and everything in between.