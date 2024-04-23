Netflix Is Set To Serve Up The Ultimate Tom Brady Roast

Remember Tom Brady? That guy who starred in all those commercials for the Hertz car rental company that show up every time you try to watch something on YouTube? It appears people haven't taken too kindly to Brady mocking Tom Cruise's infamous talk show couch-jumping in those ads, which is valid. I mean, really, there are so many fun ways to mock our Boomer Short King in 2024, and the best you can come up with is a joke that was already tired when the "Scary Movie" franchise did it with "Scary Movie 4" back in 2006?

Brady's antics, along with some previous escapades that apparently involve him playing one of those sportsball games for a living, have since landed him in hot water with none other than "Lift" actor Kevin Hart (who actually starred in "Scary Movie 4" — it really is a small world, innit?). Gen X's own Short King is now set to host "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady," a live event on Netflix that will see "an all-star lineup of surprise roasters, in full-contact comedy" taking the mickey out of Brady. Netflix has even gone and released a teaser for the special (see below) depicting Brady in front of a fiery stadium that really seems like the sort of fire hazard that someone should've picked up on back in the construction stage.