Netflix Is Set To Serve Up The Ultimate Tom Brady Roast
Remember Tom Brady? That guy who starred in all those commercials for the Hertz car rental company that show up every time you try to watch something on YouTube? It appears people haven't taken too kindly to Brady mocking Tom Cruise's infamous talk show couch-jumping in those ads, which is valid. I mean, really, there are so many fun ways to mock our Boomer Short King in 2024, and the best you can come up with is a joke that was already tired when the "Scary Movie" franchise did it with "Scary Movie 4" back in 2006?
Brady's antics, along with some previous escapades that apparently involve him playing one of those sportsball games for a living, have since landed him in hot water with none other than "Lift" actor Kevin Hart (who actually starred in "Scary Movie 4" — it really is a small world, innit?). Gen X's own Short King is now set to host "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady," a live event on Netflix that will see "an all-star lineup of surprise roasters, in full-contact comedy" taking the mickey out of Brady. Netflix has even gone and released a teaser for the special (see below) depicting Brady in front of a fiery stadium that really seems like the sort of fire hazard that someone should've picked up on back in the construction stage.
'No helmets. No mercy. No Brady Rule'
Usually, when actors receive a comedic "roasting" from their peers, it's only after years of noteworthy onscreen performances, which makes Brady an unusual exception. He previously had a small role in the Farrelly Brothers' 2003 comedy "Stuck on You" — a movie that received absolutely no pushback from critics whatsoever for its portrayal of physically disabled siblings — and even had enough ego to play "himself" in films like "Ted 2" and the surprisingly touching "80 for Brady," so I guess you reap what you sow there, buddy. I mean, if I went around playing "myself" in movies like I was some kind of fancy celebrity, I could probably do with a kick in the pants to bring me back down to Earth too.
Anyway, I guess while Brady's waiting for his next big break (according to People, he's about to embark upon "a broadcasting career as an NFL analyst," whatever that means), appearing on "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" will keep him busy. The special will stream live on Netflix on May 5, 2024, at 8 pm EST. Its official synopsis reads:
Live on Netflix, "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady," will be hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters, in full-contact comedy. No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy.