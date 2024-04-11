Do You Like Horror Parodies? The Scary Movie Franchise Is Getting Brought Back From The Dead

The "Scary Movie" films were staples of early 2000s studio comedies, poking fun at all of the biggest horror franchises of that era and also incorporating shots at whatever pop culture trends were happening in the moment. (To give you a sense of what I mean, 2013's "Scary Movie V" begins with then-tabloid fixtures Charlie Sheen and Lindsay Lohan making a sex tape.) The commentary was never particularly trenchant, the satire never particularly clever or interesting — these movies were basically a thinly-veiled excuse for teenagers to go to the multiplex at their local mall, laugh at stuff they recognized for a couple of hours, and never think about any of this ever again. That formula was ridiculously profitable — the franchise has cleared more than $900 million — but eventually, blatant rip-offs like "Meet the Spartans," "Epic Movie," and "Superhero Movie" contributed to an over-saturation that killed this whole parody genre. Until now.

Those who are old enough to remember these movies might roll their eyes at the prospect of more "Scary Movie" films. But considering how much the horror genre has changed in the past 10 years, there's plenty of opportunity to poke fun at the newly developed tropes and aesthetic choices that permeate those films these days. (There's probably enough for an entire movie that only parodies A24 horror films, for example.)

Part of me is hoping this new version dispenses with the dumb pop culture references and tries a more focused approach ... but another part would be totally okay with this version shoehorning in whatever moronic celebrity cameos they can squeeze in. Maybe every generation needs its own brainless excuse to waste time at the theater and laugh with their friends. Who am I to judge? Plus, if absolutely nothing else, the original batch of movies served as proving grounds for some notable actors (Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Natasha Lyonne, Kevin Hart, and Terry Crews, to name a few), so maybe the next class of up-and-coming actors will pop up here before blowing up into something bigger later on.