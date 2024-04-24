Cool Stuff: Deadpool & Wolverine Funko POPs Have The Titular Duo Coming Together

Making a Deadpool collectible can be somewhat challenging, seeing as his burnt scrotum face is hidden by his mask and his expressions can really only be glimpsed through slight shifts in the fabric around his mouth and the shape of his eyes. So Wade Wilson is fully suited up, brandishing his swords and wearing a slightly varied expression, as evidenced by his stylized Funko POP eyes. If anything, his expression finds him squinting his eyes in anger, likely because Wolverine wants to fight him.

Speaking of Wolverine, it's surprising that the first collectible we're getting of him from Funko features him wearing the full helmet, something the character hasn't done yet on the big screen despite a tease from the end of "The Wolverine." Combine that with the yellow and blue suit that calls back to the character's most beloved look from both Marvel Comics and "X-Men: The Animated Series," and we've got the makings of one cool Wolverine. His claws are drawn, his eyes look pissed, and he's even got a five o'clock shadow. You do not want to mess with this grumpy Wolverine, especially since it seems like we don't know what his full backstory is, as this is a different version of Logan than we've seen before.

Funko

As for the rest of the "Deadpool & Wolverine" Funko POPs, we'll have to wait and see who joins the roster. There will likely be alternate unmasked versions of Deadpool and Wolverine, but there will also be plenty of other characters in the movie who could potentially get their own figure too, so we'll have to wait and see who makes the cut.

Both of the Funko POPs are listed at Amazon (here and here) and Funko's Shop, but they're not available for pre-order at this time, so keep an eye on those pages.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.