The Best Movie Trilogy Ever Is Returning To Theaters – Here's Where You Can Watch It

What is the best trilogy of all time? Fans might immediately jump to George Lucas' original "Star Wars" trilogy or maybe Christopher Nolan's more recent Dark Knight trilogy. The more prestige audiences might pull out "The Godfather" trilogy, even if the final chapter doesn't match up to the quality of the first two installments (especially since Francis Ford Coppola revisited them with a superior cut of the final chapter). The indie crowd may put forth Richard Linklater's "Before" trilogy with Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy's evolving love story. But honestly, there's really only one answer that makes sense.

Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy is the greatest motion picture trilogy of all time. An incredible feat of blockbuster filmmaking and a box office phenomenon, all three movies were shot back-to-back in one of the biggest risks ever taken by a Hollywood studio on a largely untested filmmaker. The "Lord of the Rings" trilogy doesn't have an installment that brings the franchise down a peg. Every single movie combines to form a beautiful fantasy tapestry packed with stunning vistas, enchanting characters, incredible visual effects, and unbelievable adventure. And soon, you'll be able to experience the ultimate vision of Peter Jackson's adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved books.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy will be returning to theaters in June, but this version of the movies has never been screened in theaters before. All three films will be the 4K remastered Extended Editions, which were only just released back in 2020. That means you're about to spend many hours in theaters if you want to follow Frodo and his journey across Middle-earth on the big screen again.