The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim – Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Info

"The War of the Rohirrim" was first announced as an animated film around the 20th anniversary of "The Fellowship of the Ring" back in 2021. Its release date was delayed due to the duel strikes of last year, and is now set to premiere on December 13, 2024.

This is significant because, unlike its original planned April release date, every single Middle-earth movie has been released in December (to great success). That "The War of the Rohirrim" is following this trend is reason to be excited, as it draws a connection between the anime film and the Peter Jackson movies.

December has been quite a month for big blockbusters, animated or otherwise. James Cameron has turned December into a mining ground for the highest-grossing movies of all time twice over, so it makes sense for New Line Cinema to try and make this another monumental success and recapture the success of the previous movies in the Middle-earth franchise.