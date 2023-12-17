Let's End The 20-Year Debate: Lord Of The Rings' Multiple Endings Are Essential

Let's get something clear, "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" has the perfect number of endings, and they are what makes this such an incredible and inimitable trilogy.

There are about 27 minutes of film between the moment the ring goes back into the fiery chasm from whence it came. This includes Frodo and Sam being rescued by eagles. A reunion with the fellowship. The coronation of Aragorn. The return to The Shire. And finally, Frodo sailing off into the West with the elves.

A lesser movie would just end with the reunion and tell all the rest via text on the screen. A slightly better movie would choose to end with The Coronation, as everyone in Minas Tirith kneels before the hobbits, the real heroes. After all, that is the end of the story. The evil has been defeated, and the titular king has returned. But it is not the end of "The Lord of the Rings."

Instead, we need multiple endings, because this is a saga much larger than any one particular story. We have Aragon's story. We have the story of Merry and Pippin becoming heroes and triumphally returning home. We have Frodo realizing he no longer feels at home in Middle-earth, and we have Sam achieving happiness. It is the combination of all of these scenes that makes this an epic fantasy movie, and a perfect adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's work. It is when we have all these endings in a row, in the same film, that this becomes more than just a simple tale of adventure, but a true epic like the tales of old, the sagas that inspired Tolkien, and like the messy stories of the real world.