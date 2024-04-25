Star Wars' The Ewok Adventure Has A Connection To Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

"Star Wars" has always been a fairy tale at its core. The phrase "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away" conjures visions of mythic adventures and imaginative settings as much as "Once upon a time" does. Yet, no entries in the franchise have held truer to this ethos than, arguably, the infamous live-action Ewok movies (and if you're surprised to hear me say that, then you clearly haven't looked at my author page before).

Now relegated to the non-canon sectors of the "Star Wars" universe, 1984's "Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure" (originally released as "The Ewok Adventure") was a made-for-TV movie following the cuddly murder teddy bears of the forest moon of Endor as they set out to reunite two young humans with their parents. Despite its limited budget, "An Ewok Adventure" is often just as visually accomplished as other theatrical '80s fantasy features thanks to the production design by VFX wizard-turned-filmmaker Joe Johnston (director of "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "The Rocketeer") and then cutting-edge techniques utilized by Industrial Light & Magic artists to make its matte painting backdrops more convincing. This serves the film well as it accompanies its heroes through a series of encounters with fantastic entities and locations, ranging from boar-wolves — which look exactly what they sound like — to an enchanted lake that traps its victims beneath its surface, gigantic spiders, and a towering, hairy creature known as the Gorax.

However, "An Ewok Adventure" goes a step beyond other "Star Wars" movies by integrating a narrator who makes the whole thing feel like a bedtime story that's being read out loud — a narrator whose voice most people have unquestionably heard at some point in their lives thanks to director Larry Roemer's 1964 stop-motion Christmas TV special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."