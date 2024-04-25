X-Men '97 Voice Cast On How The Show's Righteous Anger Provides A Voice For The Voiceless [Exclusive Interview]

I love that you brought up the age range because both Jubilee and Roberto Da Costa are the youngest of the group, and I think you can definitely hear that in both the optimism and annoyance with adults with Jubilee and sort of this cocky, rebellious streak in Roberto. The very teenage [attitude of], "I'm invincible. You can't tell me what to do." So I'm curious how you both channel these very distinctly teenage energies into your performances despite not being teenagers anymore yourselves.

Chou: For one thing, I'm very immature, so that helps. [laughs] I mean, I feel like it's so relatable at any age, though, even if you're 60-something. I feel like there's something in you that connects with being the baby of the group or not being taken as seriously or being sort of sensitive and feeling the need for that kind of protection. I'm guessing that you've seen the most recent episode?

Oh, yes. Absolutely.

Chou: Watching, the thing that struck me that did not leap out to me at the time on paper [but did] when I was watching it, I was so just grateful on Jubilee's part that she has somebody to lean on during this immediate post-tragedy time. Because Jubilee's been sort of like leading Roberto along, sort of as the replacement Jubilee, the new, fresh face. But to have somebody that's her age — first of all, there are no other students in this iteration that are Jubilee's age. It's not filled with other students that are teenagers that are on the cusp of young adulthood and that sort of thing. So to have somebody else that's just a peer, first of all, is such a gift. And then to have somebody to lean on that, it's a given. She can literally lean on him and take his hand for him. And for her, you know? Anyway, I don't know if that answers your question about the age, but it's just nice to have.

Agustini: It is so beautiful and nice, right Holly, because I also feel like it's different if Jubilee were to lean into you know Wolverine, for that matter, like an uncle or something.

Chou: Well, she does.

Agustini: Well, for sure.

Chou: Yeah. It's just a different kind of, I don't know, comfort.

Agustini: Yeah. And for me, I feel myself as a teenager a lot of the time anyway. Hopefully just with more maturity. [laughs] But even the way I vibrate or even my voice at times, I'm naturally just more into the lower 20s and below the 20s. And in general, I think it lives a lot in me. So, it was super fun to really have to just tap into that. In fact, from the beginning, I was like, "Let's not make it at times like him [seem] so young. It's a mature show. So you can, like, just make it more mature, even." I was like, "Oh, okay." So it was a little bit of that battle.

Chou: There's a good point about, I think something that you just said hinted about you just having that within you, that sort of teenager side. And this is the thing: Every person who watches the show at any age — I mean, unless you're actually a child — but the older viewers, the former fans, we've all been this age. We haven't been the age yet of some of the older cast members. Certainly, nobody's the same age as Wolverine and has been through those things. [laughs] But yeah, whether you're that age or not now, a lot of our viewers have been through that and remember it and relate to it.