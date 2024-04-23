Blink Twice Trailer Reveals Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut (& Everyone Is Dead)

In what will surely come as a huge shock to the general public and cause no small number of monocles to pop out, Amazon MGM Studios has elected to retitle Zoë Kravitz's feature directing debut, which was previously going under the not-at-all provocative moniker "Pussy Island." (I'm still waiting for Disney and Searchlight Pictures to chicken out and rename their upcoming Amy Adams-led horror-comedy "Nightbitch" any day now, but perhaps they'll surprise me.) Kravitz's film will instead be released as "Blink Twice," which for me conjures memories of David Tennant's 10th Doctor desperately warning Carey Mulligan not to blink around the Weeping Angels in the classic modern "Doctor Who" episode "Blink."

That association isn't entirely inappropriate, either. "Blink Twice," like "Blink," is a potpourri of horror, mystery-thriller, and humor with an English actor at its core. In this case, it's Naomi Ackie of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody," and "Master of None" season 3 fame starring as a young woman who accompanies a tech billionaire — played by Kravitz's current real-life significant other, Channing Tatum — to a getaway on his private island. Is vacationing with one of Elon Musk's peers on his answer to Pleasure Island from "Pinocchio" a terrible idea that you should never ever do in real life? Absolutely, but there wouldn't be a movie if Ackie's character didn't ignore all those obvious red flags and tell herself that it's just a bit of harmless fun. (Spoiler: It is not.)

You can check out the trailer for "Blink Twice" above.