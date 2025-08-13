We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: find a film to watch tonight without wasting an hour scrolling through Netflix.

Analysis paralysis can hit harder than Denzel Washington fighting the Russian mob. This can be especially true when you know you just want to kick back and enjoy fist fights and shootouts but are caught in a sea of subgenres, stories, and tones that — if encountered by the wrong audience — can turn a decent action flick to a real chore.

At /Film, we're happy to find every action fan the exact flavor of violence that will make you the hero of movie night, even if it means digging through mountains of Netflix content on your behalf. From buddy action comedies starring Will Ferrell and Eddie Murphy to relentlessly gory thrillers from gritty directors Leigh Whannell and Sam Hargrave, these are the 15 best action movies streaming on Netflix right now.