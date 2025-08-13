The 15 Best Action Movies Streaming On Netflix
Your mission, should you choose to accept it: find a film to watch tonight without wasting an hour scrolling through Netflix.
Analysis paralysis can hit harder than Denzel Washington fighting the Russian mob. This can be especially true when you know you just want to kick back and enjoy fist fights and shootouts but are caught in a sea of subgenres, stories, and tones that — if encountered by the wrong audience — can turn a decent action flick to a real chore.
At /Film, we're happy to find every action fan the exact flavor of violence that will make you the hero of movie night, even if it means digging through mountains of Netflix content on your behalf. From buddy action comedies starring Will Ferrell and Eddie Murphy to relentlessly gory thrillers from gritty directors Leigh Whannell and Sam Hargrave, these are the 15 best action movies streaming on Netflix right now.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
After the surprising yet relatively cautious success of Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah's "Bad Boys for Life" in 2020, the directors reunited with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to fully bring the magic back to their action comedy franchise with the outrageous sequel "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." The 2023 film picks up after the events of the previous installment (which is, sadly, unavailable to stream on Netflix as of writing), which saw the Miami Police detectives' beloved Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) killed by the estranged son of Smith's Mike Lowery. Four years later, new evidence has come to light that seems to implicate Howard in a web of corruption. This leaves no one but Mike and his partner, Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) to clear his name — even if it means taking on the city and a drug cartel at the same time.
For several reasons, "Bad Boys for Life" was a crowd-pleasing box office hit when it was released, and momentarily seemed to re-cement Smith's status as a bankable A-list movie star in the wake of his infamous Oscars outburst that saw him strike host Chris Rock. It still holds up as an absolute blast a couple years later, in large part due to a committed supporting cast that includes Vanessa Hudgens, Tiffany Haddish, and Rhea Seehorn.
Black Hawk Down
If you want an action movie that features an all-star cast throwing everything they have into a thrilling ensemble piece, your best bet is Ridley Scott's 2001 war film "Black Hawk Down." Hailed as one of the greatest war movies of the 21st century, it stars Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore, Ioan Gruffudd, Jason Isaacs, Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom, Sam Shepard, Eric Bana, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ty Burrell, and over a dozen other recognizable actors from the early 2000s.
Together, they tell the story of Black Hawk "Super 61," a helicopter that was taken down by a rocket launcher during the Battle of Mogadishu (which took place in the early '90s, during the Somali Civil War), leaving the crew fighting for their lives in a warzone unlike any other. Fans of military movies will especially appreciate the reverence with which it treats its source material, with "Black Hawk Down" being regarded as one of the most realistic movies about war ever made.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" may be somewhat buried in nostalgia, and doesn't reach the same heights as the original 1984 film. But this unexpected and unnecessary sequel from Netflix is so much better than it has any right to be, it's almost a little astounding. With Eddie Murphy back in the title role, fans of the "Beverly Hills Cop" series will be more than amused.
Having spent the latter years of his cop career in Detroit (with Paul Reiser's Jeffrey Friedman, who returns for this sequel alongside several other familiar faces), the fast-talking loose cannon Axel Foley finally returns to Beverly Hills when he discovers that his estranged daughter (Taylour Paige of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") might be tangled up in a dangerous local conspiracy. Teaming up with Detective Bobby Abbott (series newcomer Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Chief John Taggart (John Ashton), Axel must punch, shoot, and — when necessary — explode his way through an investigation that's as thrilling as it is hilarious.
The Equalizer
Though the modern landscape of action is largely dominated by "John Wick," Antoine Fuqua's "The Equalizer" series remains a steady, hit-making franchise anchored by Fuqua's "Training Day" star Denzel Washington. The first film in the series — currently available on Netflix — establishes the action-meets-secret-slasher tone that makes "The Equalizer" movies so violently entertaining in a way that distinguishes them from the aforementioned Keanu Reeves blockbuster.
Washington stars as veteran and ex-CIA officer Robert McCall, who spends a quiet, lonely retirement working at a Boston hardware store. But when he learns that the Russian mafia are running a human trafficking ring in his city, McCall wages a ruthless and relentless one-man war against the criminal empire, taking them down one bashed-in-head at a time. While Netflix is also streaming "The Equalizer 2" (a decent follow-up that will entertain fans of the first), the series' third and best entry is not available on the platform as of writing. Still, there's no better time to get started catching up on the series, as Washington is set to return for two sequels currently in production.
Extraction 2
Though Netflix distributed both "Extraction" and "Extraction 2," it's the latter film that deserves to be championed on a list like this one. The first entry — a lean combat thriller that followed Chris Hemsworth's Australian mercenary Tyler Rake as he attempts to rescue the son of a powerful drug lord from a rival in Bangladesh — achieved modest success despite significant story issues due to the impressive action set-pieces orchestrated by director Sam Hargrave (a former stuntperson and stunt coordinator responsible for making Captain America look cool in most of his Marvel Cinematic Universe outings).
In the sequel, Hargrave and screenwriters/executive producers Joe (script) and Anthony Russo (story) step up their narrative game in a major way, delivering all the brutality that fans expect while digging deeper into the psychology of their hero. Though this rescue mission is dour and almost exhaustingly action-packed, the pacing, stakes, cinematography, story, and central performance from an unstoppable Chris Hemsworth make "Extraction 2" a largely unmitigated hit. If there was ever a time for an "Extraction" marathon, it's now, as a third film is due for release in 2025.
Mad Max: Fury Road
Of all the action films included on this list, none are as epic, stylish, and explosive — or as critically acclaimed — as "Mad Max: Fury Road." After decades in development hell, the 2015 sequel-slash-soft reboot of the "Mad Max" series (with Tom Hardy taking over for Mel Gibson) received widespread praise upon its release, earning numerous Academy Award nominations including for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Visual Effects.
Its mass appeal comes from both its awe-inspiring technical achievements and its ability to be enjoyed without watching the rest of the "Mad Max" saga. This largely standalone story follows Hardy's Max Rockatansky after his capture at the hands of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), a vile warlord in the post-apocalyptic, desert world of "Mad Max." While in captivity, Max is thrust into the life of Furiosa (Charlize Theron), one of Joe's most deadly soldiers who is attempting to escape his fortress with his captive wives. It's an intense film — so much so that making it caused quite a rift between Theron and Hardy. But if you can strap yourself in and enjoy the ride, "Mad Max: Fury Road" is a transcendent masterpiece of action cinema that demands to be witnessed at least once.
Midnight Run
For readers in the mood for a more nostalgic action flick — particularly those disappointed that Netflix currently doesn't have the streaming rights to the original "Beverly Hills Cop" film — "Midnight Run" is the movie for you. "Beverly Hills Cop" director Martin Brest tackled this unconventional buddy action comedy after the success of his previous film and brings with him a wit and affection for chaos that makes "Midnight Run" similarly entertaining (a good thing, too, as production was apparently so grueling that Brest ended up in the hospital).
But "Midnight Run" has much more to offer viewers than a few laughs and explosions. Robert De Niro stars as Jack Walsh, a focused and uniquely effective bounty hunter tasked with bringing a multi-million-dollar embezzler Jonathan Mardukas (Charles Grodin) to Los Angeles. The problem is Mardukas, an unpredictable and unexpectedly congenial criminal who actually donated his ill-gotten funds to charity, is secretly desired as a state's witness for the FBI. Thus, completing this mission might not only put Jack in conflict with his morals but with the federal government itself.
Mission: Impossible
Face it — it's time for you to finally get around to watching the "Mission: Impossible" series, starting with the game-changing 1996 classic. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt, an agent of a covert government intelligence agency called the "Impossible Mission Force" (or IMF, if you want to be taken seriously). When a mission to prevent the theft of sensitive CIA intel goes sideways, Ethan is forced to work outside the IMF to discover the identity of a mole within their ranks before they can sell state secrets — all while avoiding suspicion of being the mole himself.
With "The Final Reckoning" bringing the "Mission: Impossible" series to a close for now (hopefully freeing producer-slash-star Tom Cruise to resurrect another blockbuster from his career) while tying up all the loose ends that stretch back to this very movie, even longtime fans would enjoy a rewatch right now. Fortunately, Netflix also has the first four sequels to "Mission: Impossible" available to stream as of writing, up to and including 2015's "Rogue Nation."
The Old Guard
Before Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the 2022 historical hit "The Woman King," she helmed the superhero sleeper hit "The Old Guard" for Netflix. The 2020 film was based on the Image Comics series from comic book creators Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández (with Rucka penning the screenplay), which follows a group of immortal warriors trying to survive the ever-evolving hellscape of modern conflict.
"Mad Max's" Charlize Theron stars in "The Old Guard" film as Andromache, an immortal who has been alive for over 6,000 years. Along with a handful of immortals, she works as a sword for hire, hoping to turn their inability to die into a gift for humanity. Instead, they are discovered by a particularly enterprising employer (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who sees them as biological marvels potentially capable of solving all of mankind's greatest ills. The plot itself isn't all the revelatory, and we'll be the first to admit that viewers are likely best off avoiding the sequel at all costs. That said, Prince-Bythewood, Theron, and the rest of the cast create action exciting enough to prevent "The Old Guard" from feeling like a total museum piece.
The Other Guys
If you're looking for an action comedy that leans further toward the latter (while still fitting in all the explosions, shootouts, and gunfights necessary to scratch that action itch), "The Other Guys" will hit the mark. In a New York City beset by organized crime, conspiracy, and murder, the only thing standing between the average citizen and imminent danger are the rockstar heroics of detectives P.K. Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson) and Christopher Danson (Dwayne Johnson). Oh, and, uh... "The Other Guys" back at the station.
While Highsmith and Danson are out chasing down bad guys, lifetime desk-riders Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) fight crime with diligent paperwork. Gamble uses the science of forensic accounting as a shelter from a shockingly dark double-life that nearly cost him everything he cares about. Hoitz, meanwhile, is trapped behind his computer despite his eagerness to spread his peacock wings, mostly because he accidentally shot Derek Jeter. But when some shady bookkeeping takes the two career dead-enders to the front lines of the war on crime, they finally get the chance to be the heroes they think they are — only to find out there's really nothing heroic about them at all.
Pacific Rim
In the distant future of 2025, the Earth is under siege by monsters from another world. Kaiju — skyscraper-sized, alien-like creatures with unpredictable powers — arise with little warning from the depths of the ocean, like horrible natural disasters. In response, the governments of Earth have no choice but to unite against this threat in the most metal way possible.
"Pacific Rim" is like a "Godzilla" or "King Kong" movie if the humans were given an active role in the story and a fighting chance against their monstrous invaders. "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam leads the film as Raleigh Becket, a former pilot of one of Earth's behemoth Jaeger defense robots struggling to find purpose after tragedy robs him of his position. When he's invited by Marshal Pentecost (Idris Elba) to participate in a mission that has the potential to end Kaiju invasions for good, it becomes his last shot at redemption in the face of apocalyptic danger.
Plane
With a generic title and poster, you'd be forgiven for assuming that "Plane" is just another in a string of forgettable, mid-budget action flicks Gerard Butler has led over the past decade. In actuality, the film was one of the pleasant surprises of 2023, simultaneously feeling like a perfect throwback to '90s action flicks and a breath of fresh air in multiplexes dominated by tired franchises.
When Trailblazer Airlines pilot Brodie Torrence (Butler) is preparing to fly a small commercial plane across continents, his biggest concern is allowing the Canadian police to use his flight as a means of extraditing a wanted murderer named Louis Gaspare ("Luke Cage" himself, Mike Colter). However, once a freak accident forces Brodie to make an emergency landing on a small, remote island in the Philippines controlled by a hostile military insurgency, the Royal Air Force veteran must team up with his criminal passenger to save the 14 souls on board.
"Plane" has been crushing it on Netflix since it was added to the streamer, offering high-octane action scenes so breathlessly intense that Gerard Butler thought he was going to have a heart attack filming them. As of writing, a sequel called "Ship" is currently in production.
RRR
"RRR" was nothing short of an international phenomenon when it was released in 2022, enthralling Netflix subscribers across the globe with its epic and triumphantly over-the-top style (think "Fast and Furious" with a better story and more tigers). Set in the early 20th century during the colonial occupation of the British Raj, it follows the fierce friendship and betrayal of two historical figures on opposite sides of the government's cruel imperial violence.
Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) is the warrior leader of the Gond Tribe, isolated for the most part from the British regime in forest communities in Telangana, India — that is, until a British governor (Ray Stevenson) arrives at their home and takes one of their children captive. "RRR" follows Bheem's relentless quest to bring the child home, as well as the pursuit of his equally relentless adversary Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), an Imperial Officer tasked with hunting Bheem down.
Upgrade
Back when it was released in 2018, "Upgrade" was amusingly compared to "Venom" — in that director Leigh Whannell ("Saw," "The Invisible Man") was able to make better use of a similar premise with about $100 million less in his budget. Set in a future where artificial intelligence and cybernetic augmentations have been integrated into everyday life, Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green of "Big Sky") suffers a tragedy that would have robbed him of the ability to walk decades earlier.
With a simple surgical procedure, however, Grey is given an experimental cybernetic implant that not only restores his motor functions, but installs an AI co-pilot into his brain. He thus uses it to exact violent revenge against the people responsible for the death of his wife. Despite flying under the radar when it was released (much to Jason Blum's disappointment), "Upgrade" is a gory, thrilling genre mash-up that will satisfy fans of action, science fiction, and horror.
Wanted
Last but far from least, we have one more option for comic book fans: 2008's "Wanted" — also known as the movie in which Angelina Jolie curves a bullet.
Based on Mark Millar and J.G. Jones' Top Cow comic book series, "Wanted" is a slice of peak early-aughts action that's as nostalgic as it is ridiculously fun. A pre-"X-Men: First Class" James McAvoy stars as Wesley, an almost comedically downtrodden office worker who discovers that his recently-deceased father was secretly a member of a cabal of superhuman assassins.
With his father's murderer intent on taking him out, Wesley must work with the few remaining members of the organization (including Jolie, Morgan Freeman, and Common) to master his own supernatural abilities in order to survive. Fast-paced, glossy, and shamelessly detached from reality, "Wanted" is the sort of forgotten hit just waiting to be discovered by a new audience on streamers like Netflix.